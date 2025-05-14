Who is New Hoya Isaiah Abraham?

Georgetown’s newest addition, Isaiah Abraham, is a 6’7 forward who recently transferred from the University of Connecticut to Georgetown. Abraham is a native of Virginia and was a standout player for Paul VI Catholic, a top basketball high school in the nation. Abraham was a top-100 recruit coming out of High School when he committed to UConn and had high expectations.

He's another addition to the Hoyas, who brings a strong defensive presence, toughness, and high energy. Abraham transfers to Georgetown seeking a greater role and coaching that can develop him into a top player in the Big East.

Under Dan Hurley and the UConn staff, Abraham appeared in 9 games, averaging 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds in 3.7 minutes. Although very limited, Abraham showed hints of defensive and physical play. He was not limited because of his talent, but because he was on a talented team with many veterans. Abraham will be looking to bring his energy and defensive skills to the Hoyas next season.

Now, let us examine what Abraham brings as Georgetown’s new player and what Ed can help him develop into a star.

Abraham was most known for his defensive ability at high school and at UConn. He knows how to crash the glass and play with the physicality needed in college basketball. Despite the stats not fully showing his potential, Abraham is the type of player who can have an amazing sophomore year when setting the tone and bringing strong energy off the bench.

Although Abraham has many things to be excited about, there are some areas that he can develop and improve in to become a better player and, hopefully, a star.

Abraham’s offensive game is a fundamental question mark heading into his sophomore year, as he only attempted 12 threes during his freshman campaign and only hit one. That is not a very good statistic for the Hoyas, as Cooley and staff have searched for some shooters since before Jayden Epps departed.

Other than shooting, Abraham has been developing ball handling skills and also being able to score at multiple levels on the court. Although there are many questions about Abraham’s offensive game, he is still very young and only in his sophomore season, which gives him time to develop and improve. Under Ed Cooley and the coaching staff, it's hoped Abraham will flourish in his offensive game and become an essential piece of the Hoya rebuild.