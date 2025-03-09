Defensive Collapse at DePaul

HC Ed Cooley was not pleased. (Photo by ron bailey)

Special thanks and acknowledgement to Georgetown Sports Information for posting HC Ed Cooley's presser at DePaul. Typically not occurring, doing so irovides writers and readers context and a better feel for the program. This obviously applies to video and audio, recordings. Cooley's session is supplied at the end of this article. Our chat thread is here.

Advertisement

After Georgetown's dispiriting 83-77 loss at DePaul - to the BIG East's 10th slotted DePaul Blue Demons now 13-18/4-16, the Hoyas (17-14, 8-12/7th) second such defeat to them in 2024-25 - HC Ed Cooley minced no words, This is how he opened his presser:

That's a strong message for any coach to relay about their team. It makes sense: Down four at halftime, Cooley's charges fell behind by as much as 10, second stanza points, finding every charge answered immediately. Case in point is after sophomore big man Drew Fielder (8p, 6r) closed the Hoyas to 78-75 with just 55 seconds remaining, G'Town was unable to get stops, suffering a layup, free thrown and fastbreak dunk, before Fielder's jumper at the buzzer ended scoring. Numbers ratify Cooley as well. In addition to Georgetown ceding 23 assists, tallying only 11 - the Blue Demons were en fuego from shooting, logging marks of 57% overall, 53% on three pointers. For the year, DePaul stands at 44.4% (7th in BIG EAST) from the floor, 34.3%, also seventh in the league from three point land.



This is a pride thing son...it's not like they had any trick plays. it was man on man. And we just got beat, man on man. HC Ed Cooley on whether the problem was motivational or schematc.

Georgetown went 42%/35%, while slightly beating DePaul on the boards (33-29). Gooley's guys outright bested them via 17-6 on second chance points, 20-9 on the fastbreak variety. Grad guard Micah Peavy did his level best, totaling game highs in scoring (29p) and rebounding (10r). Joining him in double figure scoring for the Hoyas was junior guard Jayden Epps at 17 points, but he shot 5-17/3-9. No other Hoya scored more than sophomore forward Jordan Burks' nine points. Isaiah Rivera, a grad guard dropped 21 points, nearly double his 10.1 ppg season average, led HC Chris Holtman's Blue Demons in scoring. CJ Gunn, a guard logged 18 points, again above his 12.8 ppg typical statline. Continuing the trend, 17 points were provided by Layden Blocker, a sophomore guard, who can be counted on supplying 8.9 points, each time out. "We were punked today. We were manhandled today", fumed Cooley, his anger not just observable but palpable. A later comment landed. Hard: "We didn't show heart. We didn't show desire. We didn't show enthusiasm, We didn't shot toughness. We had Georgetown uniforms on and there wasn't anybody there. All the lights were on in the house, and nobody was home".

Can Three, Work?

After going down in frustrating fashion twice to DePaul, Georgetown is set to face Holtmann's Blue Demons again, this time in BIG EAST Tournament play. The tilt, scheduled for Wednesday, March 12th. Site is Madison Square Garden, NYC, with a 630p EST tip off. Cooley, still seething, had a wait and see approach to this upcoming, win and go home, donnybrook, noting "We're excited to go to the BIG EAST Tournament" and "Hopefully a different team shows up in New York City. If not, they can keep their sorry asses in Washington, DC".

Presser