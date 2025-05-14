Confirmed: Williams to Don Blue and Gray

Yup, it's done, as Jeremiah Williams popped for Georgetown, after visiting recently. A 6'4" guard who spent the last two seasons at Rutgers, Williams is expected to play guard and wing at Gerogetown.

A 6'4" native of Chicago, Williams, who graduated from that city's fabled Simeon Career Academy in 2020 before spending two seasons at Temple, one injury precluded campaign with Iowa State, dropped seven points and 2.9 rebounds each time out. Last season he served as captain at RU

Welcome J=Will!