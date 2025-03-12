Published Mar 12, 2025
Practice Report: 3.10.25
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Georgetown's last practice before heading up to the BIG EAST Tournament was spirited, with HC Ed Cooley and staff putting their charges through major, focused paces. They know win or go home status is among them.

Want to see exclusive photos? They are here!

In terms of what was seen and heard, following are portions, the full submission standing at Premium Court.


Advertisement

Heard and Happened

Zone offense work, half court

Man offense work

AC Ken Johnson ran it.

"It's not so much their initial set. It's what happens next" taught Johnson.

Cooley in closing: "We have to overcommunicate.