Onward to the Quarters!

A number one seed in this year's NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament, Georgetown's Hoyas have pushed through to quarterfinal round action, via a 16-12 defeat of seventh slotted Duke. it was something of a revenge game, as the Hoyas hadn't taken down Duke's Blue Devils for the first time in eight contests, spanning since 2008.

Up next for the Hoyas is DMV blood rival Maryland, a number two seed, itself. The tilt, with a Final Four trip in the balance, is set for Sunday, May 18th. The site is Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, MD.

The tourney's bracket is here.