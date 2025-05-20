MLax's Roll Ends in Quarters vs. Terps

Georgetown's march from BIG East Champion (4-1 in league) towards national champion status has ended, as GU fell to local rival Maryland 9-6. The Terps, a second seeded entry, took down Georgetown before 17,721 attendees, a record for Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD.

Though Georgetown, coached by Kevin Wahre, finished 2025 12-5 and atop the BIG EAST. Sunday's NCAA quarterfinal showing is not new fangled success: The Hoyas have done so four of the last five years, 13 overall.

Georgetown's 16-12, NCAA MLax first round, win over powerhouse Duke