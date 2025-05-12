Carroll to Pilot S&D

Last week, Georgetown made a change related to the lanes, swimming lanes to be exact, as John Carroll was hired away from UVA ( assistant coach) to run Hoya Swimming and Diving.

Lee Reed, G'Town's athletic director, commenting per GUHoyas.com:

"I'm thrilled to announce John Carroll as our new head swimming & diving coach" Reed said. "Carroll brings a wealth of experience at the top level of collegiate swimming & diving. We welcome John and his family into the Georgetown community, and look forward to working with him to build upon our foundation of tradition and success."

Also from that article, per Carroll himself, he's ""thrilled to be the next head coach of Georgetown swimming & diving", thanked Reed "and Administrator Pat McArdle for this opportunity and belief in me" before continuing "I would also like to thank Jack Leavitt for his efforts in building the program to where it is today. It was easy for me to see that Georgetown's location, beautiful campus, world-class academics and championship-level swimming & diving program make it a great place to develop an amazing student-athlete experience. My family and I cannot wait to get to D.C. and join the Hoya family. Let's get to work, HOYA SAXA!"

That article has a brief, Carroll history.

He replaces Jack Leavitt, who after nine seasons and a quartet of BIG EAST Championships garnered during the last four campaigns, departs for Studio City's Campbell Hall, where he will assume athletic director duties. Click here for more.

All welcome John Carroll.



