A year after narrowly missing a Maryland State 2A championship, this time around Largo's Lions (PG County) took out Baltimore's Carver Vo-Tech 65-62, before a undersized yet raucous Xfiniity Center at University of Maryland, Saturday.
Job completed. Largo's Lions have their first state 'chip since 2008.
"The Kids had to go through it the first time through" shared Rodney Ward, Largo's HC of the process, one started by 2023's late playoff loss. "Guys that were on the floor last time, like these three ( Cam Ward, Jalen Johnson, Jared Mobley) were able to come back and finish it off. That was the goal since last year...it's a lot to go through, I'm proud of the guys".
A rock fight style affair broadly - both teams were plugged in, focused and aggressive - Largo led merely 25-21 at the half. Leading the game across the board was junior forward Cam Ward, the coach's son who authored an incredible 29 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, six blocks while playing all 32 minutes. .
"Ever since last year, we were in the same area, the same conference, and we didn't have a smile on our faces" recalled Ward, when chronicling the past 365 days or so. "The whole summer, the whole preseason that was our goal, we gotta get back here and win. And that's what we did...We're state champs".
As has been the case this season, Ward-the coach's s 1-3-1 zone defense paid dividends. sophomore guard Johnson, per usual causing chaos at the top of it. He noted "Just get stops, steals" was his mentality, or more plainly "Do what i do".
Carver (21-8) coached by young and energetic bench leader Alvin Parker, received 13 points, eight rebounds from Dorrian Sands. Both were team bests by this senior guard.
Advertisement
An interesting strategy point: Parker deployed unique schemes, including 2-3 and 1-2-2 halfcourt defensive deployments in which Largo was met midline, both relatively rare in high school ball. Specifically of the 2-3, Parker revealed it's deployment was a late add in pregame prep, having never deployed it as such, and defeating it in the second half was "the ball going up the sideline", poison for that scheme.
Guess who also helped solve the alignment?
You guessed it, Cam Ward, as he used his size and length to be a centering security valve. Per his pops, there wasn't a lot of film study on that 2-3 zone - makes sense as Parker unveiled it this game. In his opinion the Lions leaned on experience, including last year's playoff defeat, while of the Bears of Carver "You could see it when things got a little tight" they encountered some doubt, similar to what his squad faced their last time on this court.
(For looks at Largo's MD State Playoff sojourn, access Premium Court.)
Presser Place
Largo's presser consisted of both Wards, Johnson and Mosely discussing a myriad of topics:
Coach Ward talked about how prevailing, being impacted by last year, prepping for this season, being battle tested, internal and community relationships, impact of Tre Yawn's incoming transfer, the 2A's ascendance, programs wanting and people suggesting Cam should transfer, coaching his son.
Cam Ward rapped the win's meaning, staying in public school, the guys trusting each other, last season's impact.
Johnson discussed 2022-23's impact and choking Carver off with the 1-3-1 zone, while Mobley's comments pertained to the team's closeness and impact of failing last season.
Parker, never at a lose of words, is presented here discussing stigma attached to coaching in Baltimore schools as a young adult, team collectivity, changing culture, developing his defense, eventual 2-3 zone struggles,.
DSN Does It...Again
If you want to review games, with excellent commentary attached, DYe Sporting Network is the outlet for you! DSN is becoming a force in DMV and Bmore Hoops!
Below are condensed versions, first and second half, of this game.
Enjoy!
Numbers Look
Various, relevant stats:
MD 2A Final Statistics
Stat
Column 2
Column 3
Field Goal %
30.5%
38.5%
3pt Field Goal %
25%
36.8%
Assists
8
16
Paint Points
16
30
Fast Break Points
9
23
Bench Points
5
18
Lead Time
2:22
27:16
Second Highest Scorer
Sr, G Kalial ColClough, 12p, 5r
So. G Jalen Johnson, 17p, 5r
Third Highest Scorer
Sr. G, Desmond Handon's 11p, 3r
Sr. G Jared Mosely, 9p, 5b/ Fr. G. Ayden Ash, 9p, 3r
College Coach Check
Sitting near court side were program leaders from the two major college level DMV programs, Georgetown and Maryland, as Georgetown's Ed Cooley and Maryland's Kevin Willard took in the entire contest.
Ivan Thomas was also present. A former assistant under Cooley at Providence then G'Town, thomas will soon be Hampton's new HC. Maryland's Dave Cox, an assistant with head coach experience, was also in the house, as well as other Terp personnel.