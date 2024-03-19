A year after narrowly missing a Maryland State 2A championship, this time around Largo's Lions (PG County) took out Baltimore's Carver Vo-Tech 65-62, before a undersized yet raucous Xfiniity Center at University of Maryland, Saturday.



Job completed. Largo's Lions have their first state 'chip since 2008.



"The Kids had to go through it the first time through" shared Rodney Ward, Largo's HC of the process, one started by 2023's late playoff loss. "Guys that were on the floor last time, like these three ( Cam Ward, Jalen Johnson, Jared Mobley) were able to come back and finish it off. That was the goal since last year...it's a lot to go through, I'm proud of the guys".



A rock fight style affair broadly - both teams were plugged in, focused and aggressive - Largo led merely 25-21 at the half. Leading the game across the board was junior forward Cam Ward, the coach's son who authored an incredible 29 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, six blocks while playing all 32 minutes. .



"Ever since last year, we were in the same area, the same conference, and we didn't have a smile on our faces" recalled Ward, when chronicling the past 365 days or so. "The whole summer, the whole preseason that was our goal, we gotta get back here and win. And that's what we did...We're state champs".



As has been the case this season, Ward-the coach's s 1-3-1 zone defense paid dividends. sophomore guard Johnson, per usual causing chaos at the top of it. He noted "Just get stops, steals" was his mentality, or more plainly "Do what i do".

Carver (21-8) coached by young and energetic bench leader Alvin Parker, received 13 points, eight rebounds from Dorrian Sands. Both were team bests by this senior guard.









