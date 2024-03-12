Seemingly on a revenge tour after narrowly failing to secure a 2022-23 Maryland State 2A Championship, Largo has been on a mission. Coach Rodeny Ward and his charges now face two games standing between them and that '23-24 'chip.



Their latest victim? Charles' County's Thomas Stone, sent south with a 'L" after falling 79-57 in the Lion's Den, Friday night.



Sophomore guard Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 28 points, while junior forward and teammate, junior forward Cam Ward, logged 20 points, 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Ayden Ashe chipped in 12, much beneficial points.



Driving the Lions to victory was an effective 1-3-1 defense, one that produced near-immediate results, while stunting ever Thomas Stone charge.



Both Cam Ward, Rodney's son, and Ashe discussed that and more. The younger Ward, ranked 94th in his 2025 class and slotted a four star designation by Rivals.com, has long been coveted by Georgetown. Access Ward's interview directly under this section, Ashe's via the Tweet Locker segment.



Thomas Stone, coached by venerable Maryland high school coaching institution Dale Lamberth, got 18 points from Jonas Agyeman, also seeing Ty Woodland drop 16 points. A senior guard and forward, respectively, that tandem has powered the Cougars all season.



Stone's season is finished at 17-10 overall, 10-6 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Confernce (SMAC).



Prince George's County's Largo's Lions, 23-2, next face C. Milton Wright of Harford County, Tuesday, 5p EST in state semi-final action. Tip-off at North Point HS is 5p. Access the Tweet Locker for ticket purchase.