Last Thursday was big for '24 forward Cam Ward, a Rivaks four star/94th ranked standout and his Largo Lions faced always dangerous Fairmont Heights, the occasion being regional playoff competition. Ward, long a Hoya Recruiting target, accounted for an eye-popping 40 points, 12 rebounds, all needed to propel Largo to it's 74-68 victory.



Again, it was all necessary, as down double digits in the second quarter, Largo deployed a Diamond press to claw back into the game, one keyed by sophomore guard Jalen Johnson's defense. Then Ward got going.



He also included theatrics in his output - two period ending shots - while leading his mates throughout. It was a heckuva performance.



Check out Ward discuss that and recruiting, below. Initially published on Premium Court, with extras, his session is engaging.



Also here is Johnson, elaborating on his play, AAU and more.



Not to be undone is Madison Collins, who supplied exclusive shots of this tilt. They are segmented below.



Want to see Ward compete? Tonight, Largo faces PG 2A rival Gwynn Park, in that' school's Clinton=, MD locale. Get your tickets ASAP, as this contest has big Game of the year vibes!

