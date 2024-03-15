Largo's Lions are still on the prowl for a Maryland 2A title, having taken down CM Wright (Harford) in state semifinal competition 61-46, before a packed neutral site North Point (Charles) crowd. It wasn't easy for Prince George's County's finest on Tuesday.



Why?



Wright, coached by Mario Scott, an amalgamation of basketball, lacrosse and football players, was tough and executed well, switched defenses, attacked the paint, hit open shots, periodically controlled pace and competed throughout.



Also, despite his 23 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks - all game bests - Largo's Cam Ward was tested physically. Though it was a team effort, Wright's junior forward Dylan Sander (11p ) led the way in this regard and scoring for the Mustangs. His self-critque was "I thought i did the best i possibly could" defending Ward, which included keys of "force the shot more, because if he gets it underneath he's going to try and bang you", consequently "take the charge", and also "If you get him the post, double him down and just stay straight up". .



Ward, ranked 94th in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.com and carrying a four star designation, was complementary of Sander, declaring "All congrats to number 33 (Sander), he played me hard today, he played good defense. And it was commendable, because he actually accepted the challenge".

A seven-zip, third quarter Lion run burst the game open, transforming a rock fight into Largo defending an advantage. Per Scott, "I thought in this game, we really only gave up one run", the spree in question, which "rattled us a little bit", while creating the necessary cushion for Largo's victory.



Propelling this game winning run were a pair of Ward rejections, of which he noted "That's what my team needed me to do. All of their shots were kind of high, so I had to just go get them. That's what my team needed and that's what i did. So on to the next round".



Largo, now 24-2, takes on Baltimore's Carver Vo-Tech, Saturday at 3p EST. The site, University of Maryland's Xfinity Center, will surely be rocking. For the record, Largo was denied a state 'chip last season, while Carver has never progressed this far.



Rodney Ward, Cam's father and coach is pleased with the opportunity to complete unfinished business, stating he's "Very excited for the young men on the team, program, community" all of which "have been a rallying point for us. Ward, in his seventh season leading Largo's Lions, also revealed last year has been studied, with adjustments large and small being enacted,



Wright (20-5) is done for 2023-24 and the future looks bright. Scott, in his second year coaching the team, has created a true program.



(Premium Court has still more, including previous 2023-24 playoff coverage)





