Who Is This Jeremiah Williams Guy?

With Georgetown players off from organized activities until early June, the Hoya Nation is full of questions regarding the incoming roster. Who are these guys, particularly the six new performers available on head coach Ed Cooley's possibly 15-ish man group, a unit also bosting six returnees and maybe four walk-ons?
An expert opened the info flood gates regarding one of these newcomers, Jeremiah Williams.
A beat writer at TheKnightReport.com, a Rivals.com sports site constellation property, Alex Crouthamel received and answered a few questions regarding Willliams, a 6'4", grad guard, who dopped seven points, 2.9 rebounds per game at Rutgers last season.
Following are the questions posed Crouthamel, accompanied by excerpted responses. For the full monty, get over to Premium Court.
Previous Williams coverage on this site includes confirmations - regarding his G'Town visit (including a brief history) and subsequent decision.
Also, for all things Rutgers, immediately follow Crouthamel on X/Twitter, and TheKnightReport.com! directly!
Questions and Excerpts
is he really a bad three point shooter?
In two seasons at Rutgers, Williams shot 25.7% from the three-point line, and was not...
He was mostly in spot-up duty when shooting...
Defensively can he strap up 1-3?
Williams is at his best defending the perimeter, where at 6-foot-4 he...
Pros
The aforementioned perimeter defense is probably....
He’s also a great leader in the locker room, he was really well-liked and....
Offensively, he’s at his best attacking...but he’s also comfortable working...
Cons
Williams’ biggest issue in the 2024-25 season was that it never looked like he fully settled into his role. In addition to battling injuries and illness at times, he had...
The lack of a reliable three-point game lowers his ceiling...
Not sure if this counts as a con but he had this very strange issue in both seasons at Rutgers where he would..
Is this guy well respected enough in Chicago to draw Windy City Kids?
I don’t really know the area or his perception so I don’t think I’d be able to speak too much on this one.