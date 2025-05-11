Confirmed +: Williams to Visit

When X/Twitter's @247HSHoops dropped Rutgers senior Jeremiah Williams was in search of a grad season home, and that Georgetown was in the mix of things to land him, two questions immediately begged to be answered: Is this scoring guard in fact contemplating/set to visit, and what kind of player is he?

Regarding the first, after consulting experts, the Hoyas are certainly recruiting Williams, who is definitely planning to visit tomorrow, Monday 5.10.25.

Last year at Rutgers, Williams, a native of Chicago who graduated from Simeon (IL) in 2020, accounted for seven points, 2.9 boards each time out, the scoring number down from `12.2 ppg in an abbreviated 2022-23 campaign. Williams only played in 12 games that season, starting 11, as in 2021-22 his left Achilles tendon was damaged after transferring to Iowa State. That year he never played, thereby giving him a fifth year in '25-26.

Out of Simeon Williams chose Temple (2020-22), where he was surprisingly consistent, averaging 9.3 ppg/4.1 apg, and 9.5 ppg/4.3 apg in 2020-21 to 2021-22, respectively.

Rutgers HC Steven Pikiell per ScarletKnights.com, was effusive when asked about Williams: Chicago’s finest. We're home here for him. He's been an unbelievable leader. You know the impact he made on our team, our leading returning scorer, but he's our captain along with Zach Martini. Two good captains with great leadership skills and very unselfish. And so I’m looking for him to continue off his great season last year, he's going to have a greater one this year.”

In terms of exploring the player Williams is, a low-key, private convo generated great insight! Want to read a summary? Get over to Premium Court to enjoy it!