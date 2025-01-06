This and That: Xavier in DC

Leading scorer Jayden Epps came into the game dropping over 15 ppg. A known BIG EAST bucket getter, Epps was a game time decision against Xavier. Having not suited up against Coppin in the previous game, and practice sightings occurring this week, hope extended Epps would be available.

When he went through warmups, concern was allayed, slightly. Not starting depressed that somewhat, but when he entered the contest with 14:17 in the first half, hope surged again.

Unfortunately by four minutes, five seconds later, it was clear Epps wasn't effective. What were the Hoyas to do, facing Savier, a physical team well known for it's aggression, on the perimeter and paint? As HC Ed Cooley noted afterward, "He just couldn't do it. I jsut appreciated his fight to try and help us. That's why that '17 All in' means a lot to us. Everybody has value. Everybody has a place".

Who responded? Enter Malik Mack.

"I just knew I had to step up today with Jayden being out. And trusting my teammates ...I felt like i was getting good looks. it was just a day to score" recounted Mack, a sophomore guard who transferred in from Harvard. Most of his offensive work, 20 of 26 points, were dropped after a shaky first half. He also added two rebounds, three assists, in 36 minutes, shooting 8-16 from the field, despite logging 3-9 from long distance, while also chipping in 7-9 charity stripe attempts.

What was obvious was the 6'1" developing lead guard kept Xavier off balance. How?

"i know how to shoot the ball, so they have to guard up on me and I know i'm quick, so I can get a step. I try and beat them to the rim" explained Mack of his approach, one that builds on his skill set.

Being accepting of coaching, Mack critiqued himself as a coach would, sharing Cooley "wants me to play off two feet. That's something i don't think i did good today. But i was able to (can) shots that i work on".

One memorable sequence that reiterated his 'build-it' approach was a late game scenario, when Mack hit freshman sensation Thomas Sorber (12p, 5r), with a nice short roll pass, who then finished. Mack when asked to revisit the play: "I'm trying to read the pick and roll. Sometimes I try and pocket pass or whatever when they drop. I got to the midrange, and i saw Thomas rolling hard out the corner of my eye".

Cooley has put much on this young cat's plate.

"This was hopefully an 'Ah Ha' moment for him, setting the table", said Cooley. "Like I told him. He has to be the chef, the maitre 'D, the door opener, the door closer,. He's got to score it, pass it, defend".