This and That: Xavier in DC

A few happenings from Georgetown's 69-63 win over Xavier are explored.
Stepped Up He Did
Leading scorer Jayden Epps came into the game dropping over 15 ppg. A known BIG EAST bucket getter, Epps was a game time decision against Xavier. Having not suited up against Coppin in the previous game, and practice sightings occurring this week, hope extended Epps would be available.
When he went through warmups, concern was allayed, slightly. Not starting depressed that somewhat, but when he entered the contest with 14:17 in the first half, hope surged again.
Unfortunately by four minutes, five seconds later, it was clear Epps wasn't effective. What were the Hoyas to do, facing Savier, a physical team well known for it's aggression, on the perimeter and paint? As HC Ed Cooley noted afterward, "He just couldn't do it. I jsut appreciated his fight to try and help us. That's why that '17 All in' means a lot to us. Everybody has value. Everybody has a place".
Who responded? Enter Malik Mack.
"I just knew I had to step up today with Jayden being out. And trusting my teammates ...I felt like i was getting good looks. it was just a day to score" recounted Mack, a sophomore guard who transferred in from Harvard. Most of his offensive work, 20 of 26 points, were dropped after a shaky first half. He also added two rebounds, three assists, in 36 minutes, shooting 8-16 from the field, despite logging 3-9 from long distance, while also chipping in 7-9 charity stripe attempts.
What was obvious was the 6'1" developing lead guard kept Xavier off balance. How?
"i know how to shoot the ball, so they have to guard up on me and I know i'm quick, so I can get a step. I try and beat them to the rim" explained Mack of his approach, one that builds on his skill set.
Being accepting of coaching, Mack critiqued himself as a coach would, sharing Cooley "wants me to play off two feet. That's something i don't think i did good today. But i was able to (can) shots that i work on".
One memorable sequence that reiterated his 'build-it' approach was a late game scenario, when Mack hit freshman sensation Thomas Sorber (12p, 5r), with a nice short roll pass, who then finished. Mack when asked to revisit the play: "I'm trying to read the pick and roll. Sometimes I try and pocket pass or whatever when they drop. I got to the midrange, and i saw Thomas rolling hard out the corner of my eye".
Cooley has put much on this young cat's plate.
"This was hopefully an 'Ah Ha' moment for him, setting the table", said Cooley. "Like I told him. He has to be the chef, the maitre 'D, the door opener, the door closer,. He's got to score it, pass it, defend".
Leading Guy
When Micah Peavy arrived at Georgetown from TCU this summer, in tow was a well earned reputation for defense. He was known to routinely guard all positions, and doing so was expected in DC. Also anticipated was an expanded offensive role, one not allowed previously.
Both have been proven on point. Peavy averages 13.3 ppg on 45.7% shooting overall, 34.8% beyond the arc, 71.4% from the free throw line. He also regularly triggers the offense. Against Xavier, Peavy finished with 15 points.
Want proof of defensive efficacy?
Ryan Conwell, {12p} X's best shooter was held 4.6 under his then sixth tops BIG EAST Conference scoring mar, on 4-11/2-7 shooting. Cooley dubbed Peavy "elite defensively", while the grad forward explained tamping down on Conwell, thusly: "During our scouting, seeing how good of a shooting team they were, and Cronwell was their leading three point shooter. So we just keyed on him. and made everything tough, try and make him take twos and not threes".
Despite being Georgetown's lead dog, Cooley leaned on Peavy for more production. "We really challenged him" to rebound more, shared the coach, with the response being a 10 carom "double-double",. Cooley discussed this while fist bumping Peavy.
Think "Swiss Amry knife", per Cooley, when envisioning what Peavy brings. His hands were all over the team's scoring and defense.
Yet don't dare ignore his leadership, as Peavy is the best at it on the team. A late second half interaction proved it, when he and Sorber had, well a lively discussion.
"I think we tried to feed him the ball a lot today. Sorber is a really good player, they try to double him every time" said Peavy, refuting any notion Sorber didn't receive the ball, the precocious big man's premise during their discussion.
Cooley concurred, interjecting Sorber is " high level player that's going to get a lot of attention. The back side of the defense was right there, and that's what they were talking about". The coach viewed their exchange as constructive, noting "I like that. That tells me there is care". Cooley additionally stressed "I have your back on this one" to Peavy.
He additionally has no trepidation the animated conversation will have any negative impact, drawing a parallel to families disagreeing at gatherings.
Peavy also has no pause, opining "Thomas is my brother. We're going to have heated arguments like that. After the game we huggevd. That's my dude. it was nothing".
