Mack's Masterclass Propels Hoyas

The Georgetown Hoyas improved to 12-2 on the season and increased their current winning streak to five, defeating the Xavier Musketeers 69-63, Saturday. Coach Ed Cooley and the guys were locked in and came with the right approach. Throughout all the adverse situations for the Hoyas within the game, they used a strong start and a valiant finish to get it done.

The best defensive stretch of this season for the Hoyas happened in the first 10 minutes of this game. The Musketeers didn’t score a single bucket almost five minutes into the game. That physical approach set the tone for how this game was going to be played. Threw off the offensive rhythm for Xavier with Stout rim protection and discipline closeouts defending the three.

Offensively, the Hoyas played through the Bigs inside and got Micah Peavy involved. The senior guard was exceptional with 11 first half points knocking down touch midrange jump shots. Xavier head coach Sean Miller was impressed with Peavy on that final fadeaway shot right before halftime. He finished with 15 points and 10, game tops rebounds.

Sophomore guard Malik Mack scored 20 of his season and game best 26 points in the second half. Knocking down multiple threes and finishing at the rim. A Harvard transfer, Mack had his whole repertoire on display, putting Xavier at his mercy the entire second half. For most of the season, Mack has played the floor general role very well. In this game, Georgetown needed every bit of that offensive masterclass.

The Hoyas held a 58-57 lead with 4 minutes remaining. Defensively it was Mack with a huge bloc, propelling the Hoyas to close on an 11-6 run.

Cooley has his team dialed in on both ends of the floor, while also engaging with the crowd, getting them fired up during Hoyas runs. During pregame backstage, Cooley had a look in his eyes that screamed all business.

Georgetown will travel on the road against the sixth ranked Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday, January 7th, 2024, The Hoyas follow that with back to back national champion, UConn the following Saturday.



