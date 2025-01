One good thing about Georgetown's stirring, 69-63, shorthanded win over visiting Xaiver is an infusion of energy from the Hoya Street. Think of a constellation of Georgetown fans on social media - in this case Twitter/X - springing into action, providing discourse, commentary, quips, attacks and just general appreciation.

Well, they are ginned up now, a lovely thing to see. The level of animation is palpable'.

Following are examples of this discourse.

Enjoy, and join the effort!