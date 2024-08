For those at The St. James workout facility in Springfield, VA recently, there was much to celebrate. in the process of attending the Locked In Showcase's third time occurring, players, coaching and competition were provided copiously. In terms of DMV hoops, the Locked in was that area's high school hoops centerpiece. Oh yeah, girls participated also, affording The Locked In, top-of-class status.

How did an event principle evaluate the effort?

"Locked in Elite 2024 was by far my favorite event of the Summer" confided Brian Inge, Locked In Showcase founder along with Chris 'Lethan Shooter' Matthews. "It was great to get so much talent together to compete and more Importantly to learn".

Did the kids/ level of play in Locked in measure up to other big time events?

"I attended and was an instructor at the Nike Academy with the top players in the country. From what I saw, the DMV is still king" responded Inge, himself a top East Coast event producer and skills developer.

Below is a plethora of coverage, regarding this event. Enjoy!