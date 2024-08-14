PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Pendergrass at Locked In

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Having been on their recruiting board for months, Shane Pendergrass is still being recruited by G'Town. An offer has not come down, yet, but staff members including HC Ed Cooley and AC Ken Johnson are doign the work.

Pendergrass, a '26 forwqrd who has now transferred to Hargrave Military Academy, is a Rivals.com three star guy, one that can work in and out of the paint offensively, while guarding multiple positions on the other end.

In between Locked In games, Pendergrass engaged in a brief interview, touching upon the camp, Georgetown's recruitment of him and his opinion of GU.

For more, jet over to Premium Court.

Tweet Locker 

Shane Pendergrass letting one fly during Locked in competiton.
Shane Pendergrass letting one fly during Locked in competiton. (ron bailey)
