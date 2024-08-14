Having been on their recruiting board for months, Shane Pendergrass is still being recruited by G'Town. An offer has not come down, yet, but staff members including HC Ed Cooley and AC Ken Johnson are doign the work.

Pendergrass, a '26 forwqrd who has now transferred to Hargrave Military Academy, is a Rivals.com three star guy, one that can work in and out of the paint offensively, while guarding multiple positions on the other end.

In between Locked In games, Pendergrass engaged in a brief interview, touching upon the camp, Georgetown's recruitment of him and his opinion of GU.

