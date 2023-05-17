As a floor-spreader with a versatile skill set at 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Kansas State graduate transfer Ismael Massoud brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned, fifth year player who has produced on big stages throughout his well-traveled career. Recently, Massoud committed to spend his final year of college eligibility at Georgetown under Ed Cooley.

With his imposing size and ability to move with or without the ball in his hands and see the floor, Massoud should offer an instant impact with his IQ and tactical all around offensive repertoire.



The success Cooley has experienced with various transfers as well as multi-positional forwards in similar style and make-up of Massoud were critical factors in the New York City product`s decision.

Once a highly coveted recruit out of Macduffie Prep in Massachusetts, Massoud spent two seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Kansas State. Massoud was a role player for Jerome Tang on Kansas State this past season, creating a unique mismatch with his deft outside touch.Massoud connected on 38 3-pointers during his true senior season at Kansas State. He infused Jerome Tang`s program with a poised presence.

The Wildcats finished 26-10 overall and garnered a berth in the Elite Eight, falling to an oceanic-deep Florida Atlantic team which authored the best season in program history and generated national headlines.

The threat Massoud poses for defenders was evident during K-State`s pulsating 98-93 overtime victory over then-No.7 Michigan State, as he scored 15 points on the strength of 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Massoud also turned in a commendable performance against then-No.12 Iowa State during an 80-76 loss in late January, as he splashed four 3-pointers and wound up with 13 points as a spark off the bench.



Though he has a tendency to run hot and cold as a streaky shooter, Massoud shot 41.8 percent from the 3-point line and 89 percent from the free throw line. His best statistical year as a collegian was his sophomore season at Wake Forest, when he averaged 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds and shot it at 34 percent from beyond the confines of arc.



A unique draw of Massoud is his ability to impact games without requiring a lot of touches and hitting pivotal, momentum-bolstering 3-pointers. This was evident when K-State stamped a 97-95 victory over then-No.19 Baylor, as he scored 13 points (3-for-4 3FG, 4-4 FT) in 17 minutes. He logged 14 minutes or more during each game throughout the NCAA tournament.

In the current transfer-heavy market, there major emphasis is placed on winning and proven experience. Cooley adds some frontline depth with Massoud. Similar to 6-foot-10 Southern California Academy 2023 commit Drew Fielder, Massoud is a combination forward known for his position-less approach and adeptness of feel for the game.



Fielder thrived while playing a schedule front-loaded with national heavy hitters at SCA this past season, his vertical explosiveness and knack for sticking timely 3-pointers and sustained relentlessness on the glass guiding a formidable lineup rife with Division-I bound talent.

A Harlem native, Massoud got his teeth cut playing for the Bronx-based PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 18.3 points, six boards, and three assists as a junior, emerging into a Top-30 national prospect in his class. With his ability to shuffle his feet defensively and sit down on guards, Massoud helped anchor a Macduffie team led by current Charlotte Hornets guard and fellow New York City native James Bouknight.



