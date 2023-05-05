After a three year stint at Kansas State, 6'9", 225 pound junior forward ismael Massoud has opted for to attend Georgetown. In doing so, Massoud, a 6.1 point, 2.2 rebound peer game contributor over two seasons for Kansas State.

Prior to arriving in Manhattan, Kanssas, Massoud, a Manhattan/Spanish Harlem, NYC native born in Spain logged a pair of campaigns at Wake Forest - his second season contributed 8.4 ppg along with 3.4 rebounds, each time out.

For K Sate's Wildcats, Massoud played in 32 games last season, starting none, and averaging 15.3, second-hand trips around the clock. His first year at the Big 12 school saw 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds garnered for K State, 18-31 games started, 24.3 minutes over the 2021-22 season. .

Final Wildcat shooting numbers over two campaigns: 37.4% overall, a solid 37.2% on threes, 88.4% from the charity stripe.

An interesting side note is Massoud is a practicing Muslim, even celebrating Ramadan in-season! Click here for his religious-oriented comments.

Currently, he joins Dontrez Styles, Rowan Bumbaugh and Jayden Epps - all transfers - along with incoming frosh Drew Fielder. That group is believed to join existing guys Jay Heath, Wayne Bristol, Akok Akok and Ryan Mutombo, or some facsimile of that quartet.

Right now, it's guaranteed Massoud has one season on the The Hilltop. Depending on how his former transfer was handled, i.e. whether he was charged a season of eligibility to play immediately at K State, Massoud MAY have two years to play, given the Covid-19 season redux afforded all players in school during 2019-20.

(ADDENDUM: Since publishing, it's been learned from a knowledgeable source Massoud will paly one year on The Hilltop).