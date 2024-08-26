PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZOMDhYWFRSVDUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
basketball

Nike Pro City Kenner League Final Photos

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
The 2024 Nike Pro City Kenner League has concluded, with all praise going to Call Your Mother, this year's champion. The prior link is a game report, with many extras!

Exclusive photos detailing proceedings follow!

Access Premium Court for more information!




Will the Kenner Leeague's banner be raised, again?
Will the Kenner Leeague's banner be raised, again? (ron bailey)

Will There Be Kenner Going Forward?

After decades of basically uninterrupted activity, the 2024 Nike Pro City Kenner League almost didn't occur; as indicated in this article, its typical McDonough Arena at Georgetown University home was unavailable due to business concerns with the league, Howard U. got announced as a landing spot but ultimately wasn't chosen, with Bowie State finally receiving the nod.

Has that instability abated? Will the 2025 Kenner League occur, and if so, where?

The current answers can be summed in two words: Who knows?

Van Johnson, the Kenner League's Director was contacted with the following questions:


Questions Posed Johnson Regarding Kenner League '25
Ques

Likelihood Kenner happens generally?

Will G'Town again be the site?

Is Howard in play for 2025?

Could a BSU return be on deck?

Personal commitment/interest level to ensuring a future Kenner League?

How can you and your team recapture Kenner magic lost over the years?

To date, and despite three attempts to secure these answers, Johnson has not made his thoughts, or self, available.

Continued efforts to access Johnson and his beliefs, will occur.

Discuss this, here.

