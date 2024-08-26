The 2024 Nike Pro City Kenner League has concluded, with all praise going to Call Your Mother, this year's champion . The prior link is a game report, with many extras!

After decades of basically uninterrupted activity, the 2024 Nike Pro City Kenner League almost didn't occur; as indicated in this article, its typical McDonough Arena at Georgetown University home was unavailable due to business concerns with the league, Howard U. got announced as a landing spot but ultimately wasn't chosen, with Bowie State finally receiving the nod.

Has that instability abated? Will the 2025 Kenner League occur, and if so, where?

The current answers can be summed in two words: Who knows?

Van Johnson, the Kenner League's Director was contacted with the following questions:



