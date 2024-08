Going eight and zero in 2024 Nike Pro City Kenner League play, Call Your Mother was poised to go deep into the playoff rounds. A crown or 'chip was entirely possible.

Well, possibly and actually, as CYM charged through the playoffs, facing off against Jim Couch in final action, prevailing in that champion establishing contest 89-84. Oh yeah, it was a double overtime affair at Bowie State University's Jordan Arena. .

Down early double figures in the second half, by 11:40 in regulation, the battle was tied 53. Back and forth action for 11 minutes, 23 seconds produced a Crouch 71-70 lead after Leroy Butts' (14 points, six rebounds) score.

Enter a dramatic free throw sub-battle: guard Everette Hammond of Crouch calmly sank a pair with 17 seconds to play. Around 15 clicks later, it was CYM's Andre Fox's turn for charity stripe stardom, receiving the rock from Deli Ojo and being fouled shooting beyond he arch. Fox, a former High Point star guard who played in South America last year sank the trio of harm-drawn attempts, pushing the tilt into bonus play!

in OT, another two minutes did nothing to establish a lead, and on to double bonus work the squads went. It was then CYM's Koran DeShields sank a three ball, pushing them ahead 83-30. They never looked back.

Jedy Cordilia, a senior Mt. St.. Marsy's forward, led all scorers with 21 points and nine rebounds for CYM, though two teammates shared his carom mark; Fox (20 points on 11-12 FT shooting, three assists) and Tafore Safare (11 poiints, three blocks), Mayland's junior frontcourt transfer.

Hammond, freshly returned from a pro stint in Equador, his first, led Couch with 20 points. Senior UMass-Lowell wing Quinton Mincey followed via 16 points. Joining the CYM, three-man nine board mark guys was Ottawa University senior forward, Jayden Hibbet (14 points).

Team numbers: CYM went 25-51 from two point land, 5-19 beyond the arch (49%/26%), 40 boards, 14 assists, six steals and three blocks. Couch managed 42% (16-38)/37% (11-30). Their board number was identical to CYM's, while 13 helpers were secured, a trio of steals and blocks also getting notched.



