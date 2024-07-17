Two weeks ago with Nike Pro City Kenner League in flux this summer, more questions than answers existed. Nobody since has truly known if the Kenner League, a DMV summer hoops staple, would occur this season. It was trending likely Georgetown's McDonough Arena would not be filled with fans watching high level Pro-Am ball, under college referees and in safe, comfy surroundings.

Update: That's both true, and not.

The Kenner League is indeed scheduled to take place, activities starting Saturday.

But there's a new site - Bowie State's redone A.C. Jordan Gymnasium. (Map)

Confirmed by several sources, Kenner's schedule is below. Date/time's of games are known.

Unfortunately, as of now no Georgetown players are slotted to compete. The status of other college players lacing them up is unknown, as are the specific international pros anticipated. That info is being efforted.

