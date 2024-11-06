Mountain Hawks Are First For 2024-25

For more, including chat both pre, during and post, access Premium Court .

Georgetown Men’s Basketball Opens 2024-25 Campaign at McDonough Arena Against Lehigh

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team is set to open the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, November 6 as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks visit historic McDonough Arena. Tipoff at McDonough is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FS2. The Blue & Gray are led by Head Coach Ed Cooley who is entering his 19th season as a head coach and his second at the helm of the Hoyas.

FOLLOW THE HOYAS

Wednesday's game can be seen live on FS2 with Dan Kolko calling the play-by-play and Kyron Cartwright providing analysis. The game will be broadcasted locally on Team 980 with Rich Chvotkin on the call for his 51st season. A link to the live stats can be found on GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS

-The Hoyas are led by Ed Cooleywho enters his 19th season as a collegiate head coach and his second with Georgetown. In 2022, Cooley was the recipient of the Naismith Coach of the Year Award, named the Sporting News Coach of the Year, the BIG EAST Coach of the Year, the NABC District 5 Coach of the Year and the USBWA District 1 Coach of the Year.

-The Blue & Gray returns five players from last season's roster in Jayden Epps, Drew Fielder, Austin Montgomery, Drew McKenna and Hashem Asadallah with just the trio of Epps, Fielder and Montgomery seeing action.

-Epps, who was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Third Team, returns for his second year in the Blue & Gray after finishing third in the BIG EAST in scoring a season ago. Epps appeared in 29 games making 28 starts while recording double-figures 24 times throughout the season.

-Fielder appeared in 32 games last year for GU making two starts while averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

-GU brought in a plethora of talent for the 2024-25 season in Micah Peavy (TCU), Malik Mack (Harvard), Jordan Burks (Kentucky) and Curtis Williams Jr. (Louisville).

-Mack, who was named the Ivy league Rookie of the Year at Harvard last season, was recently named to the Bob Cousy Watch List for the 2024-25 season which highlights the top point guard in Division I men's college basketball. At Harvard, Mack averaged 33.2 minutes, 17.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Oxon Hill, Maryland native garnered Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors eight times while setting the program's single-season points record for a first-year with 413 points.

-Peavy, a graduate student, has played in 123 games across four seasons. He comes to the Hilltop off a year where he averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Cibolo, Texas native scored in double-figures 20 times last season and is just 47 points shy of 1,000 for his collegiate career.

-Williams Jr., a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, tallied 5.2 points and 1.3 rebounds across 32 contests last season.

-Georgetown welcomed the 12th ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports to the Hilltop this summer. GU's class which is comprised of seven student-athletes is highlighted by three top-70 recruits in Thomas Sorber (#45), Julius Halaifonua (#59) and Kayvaun Mulready (#67). GU's freshman class also features Caleb Williams, the top-ranked recruit in D.C. Seal Diouf, Jayden Fort along with walk-ons Mason Moses and Michael Van Raaphorst round out GU's freshman class.

-McKenna, who was an early enrollee last spring is set to make an impact this season. The 6' 8" forward was a four-star recruit ranked #130 nationally by 247Sports before arriving on the Hilltop.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN HAWKS

-Lehigh opened the 2024-25 season on Monday with a contest against Northwestern. The Mountain Hawks fell to the Wildcats 90-46. Nasir Whitlock led the Lehigh offense with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

-Lehigh wrapped up the 2023-24 season with a 14-18 record and a 9-9 mark in conference play. The Mountain Hawks delivered a solid postseason performance going 2-1 in the Patriot League Tournament

-The Mountain Hawks made it to the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament for the first time since 2017, ultimately falling short to Colgate by a final score of 74-55.The Mountain Hawks bring back 11 returners from last season, including five key rotational players in Tyler Whitney-Sidney, Keith Higgins Jr, Whitlock, Joshua Ingram and Cam Gillus.

-Senior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney was named to the Preseason Men's Basketball All-Patriot League team. Whitney-Sidney dropped 485 points last season while averaging 15.2 points per game and a field goal percentage of 47.5%. As a junior he played in all 32 games earning the start in 30 contests.

-Sophomore Cam Gillus and junior Tyler Whitney-Sidney were also named to the Patriot League All-Tournament team for their strong performances in the Patriot League Tournament. Whitney-Sidney averaged 15.7 points, shooting 40% from three and 88.2% from the free-throw line, while Gillus contributed 14.3 points and three assists, with a shooting percentage of 53.8%.

-The Mountain Hawks posted an average of 72.7 points per game, shooting 43.9% from the field. They also maintained a disciplined offensive effort, averaging just 12.1 turnovers per game.

-Lehigh is led by Dr. Brett Reed in his 18th season. Dr. Reed is the winningest coach in Lehigh men's basketball history.

ABOUT THE SERIES WITH LEHIGH

-The Blue & Gray hold a 3-1 all-time record against Lehigh. The last time the two sides met was in the 1985 NCAA Tournament First Round, where Georgetown secured a 68-43 victory.

-This game will mark head coach Ed Cooley's first encounter with the Mountain Hawks and their head coach, Dr. Brett Reed.

-Georgetown has an all-time record of 155-87 against all current Patriot League member schools.