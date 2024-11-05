Advertisement

How did Georgetown fare vs UVA this weekend, in closed scrimmage work? Guys like team leader M. Peavy did their thing.

Takes From Media Day

Takes From Media Day

Ed Cooley and a collection of Hoya players kicked it in NYC this week, for BIG East Media Day. What Happened?

Fall Practice Notes: Day 19, 10.24.24

Fall Practice Notes: Day 19, 10.24.24

How did Hoya spring practice #19 go? The guys competed, pushed each other, were taught, and learned.

Fall Practice Notes: Day 18, 10.23.24

Fall Practice Notes: Day 18, 10.23.24

HC Ed Cooley, here coaching Kayvaun Mulready, led a demanding practice. Notes are here.

HFW/Hoyas Rising Meet & Greet Shots

HFW/Hoyas Rising Meet & Greet Shots

The Hoya Fam met at Red Square, Saturday for a Meet and Gree. Exclusive shots are available

Published Nov 5, 2024
G'town MBB Media Day 2024
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Congregating in Georgetown's McDonough Arena, Monday, members of the school's men's basketball program met with media members. The reason? Media Day 2024 was being held.

With that in mind, below is a ???, minute session with the program's head coach, Ed Cooley. An open and gregarious guy, Cooley touched upon a number of issues, including playing someone different, guys who have turned his head, where Cooley, in his second year helming the Hoyas does he want to take G'Town, plus much more!.

Enjoy his session, below.

What about players?

On Premium Court, four players are presented in interview form: Graduate wing Micah Peavy, junior guard Jayden Epps, sophomore backcourt guy Malik Mack, along with frosh big man sensation, Thomas Sorber.

Their sessions are linked, here:

Peavy

Epps

Mack

Sorber

Cooley's Rap 

