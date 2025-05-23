A Langston Look

Georgetown continued its offseason additions with Langston Love. Love is a 6’5 junior guard transferring from Baylor to Georgetown and was initially born in Texas, continuing the Texas and Georgetown pipeline started by recent TCU transfer and eventual first team All-BIG EAST wing, Micah Peavy.

Love attended High School at Montverde Academy as a top-40 recruit and a McDonald's All-American. Although Love missed his first year due to a torn ACL and was more of a role player in 2022, he shined in the 2023-24 season, averaging 11.0 pts, 2.9 rebounds, and shooting 48.0% from three-point land. Love brings March Madness experience and strong scoring/shooting abilities to The Hilltop. He's a critical piece for Ed Cooley and Georgetown as the Hoyas try to bring back the reputation of being a top Big East team.

Let's look at the strengths that Langston Love brings to Georgetown and how he can improve this team.

At 6’5 Love is a bigger guard that adds size to a team that was often bullied last season at the guard position. He also brings a shot-making ability and composure that Georgetown has been regularly missing. Love has the build to handle the physicality of the Big East, which has been much needed for Georgetown to take the next step.

Love’s three-point shooting stands out as he has shown how consistent he can be, and his confidence to shoot the ball when needed. After Jayden Epps’ departure, Langston Love is joining a team that shot 31.8% from three last season and will hopefully replace Epps as the team's number 1 option from long distance. Love will be a significant factor in Georgetown’s success next season and is due for a fantastic year on the Hilltop.

While there are many things to be excited about for Love, there are also some need areas of development.

The first area is that at Baylor, Loves' scoring mainly came in bursts, and to become a top player for Georgetown, he will need to develop a consistent game-to-game scoring ability. Additionally, although this is out of his control, Love has been a very injury-prone player and hasn't completed an entire season without being injured.

After playing behind several NBA-caliber guards at Baylor, Love will now have the opportunity to take on more responsibility and showcase his complete skill set at Georgetown. If he can stay healthy, Love will be a monster for the Hoyas, and in this writer’s opinion, Love has the most potential out of the players Georgetown has signed from the transfer portal, and who he is most excited about.





