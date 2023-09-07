Loaded Locked-In Made Difference Pt. 2
In Part 1 of Loaded Locked-In Made Difference, we looked at the event's principles - Chris Matthews and Brian Inge, the event itself and one attendee, '25 wing Cam Ward. Much was revealed.
This time around, more players that were present are presented, including interviews.
Enjoy!
Hoya Desired
Nyk Lewis - 6', '25 G, Gonzaga (DC) - In his interview, Lewis discussed the event, improving via stuff learned in it, recruitment including who in Blue and Grey calls him, Georgetown, the specter of officially visiting G'Town and running a team.
During it, Lewis clearly was leaning into the lead guard role, attempting to facilitate more. Yet don't get it twisted, Lewis can and does get buckets, primarily shots generated off the bounce.
(For the record, this video was published previously on HoyaReport.com).
More Players
Malachi Chester - 6'3", 190 pound '24 G, Rock Creek Christian MD) - Strong and aggressive, Chester took time to discuss the Showcase, recruitment, plus more.
As he positions and prepares for college ball, Chester has been dialing down on his lead guard skills. Doing so will allow him to be more attractive to a greater range of schools.
His interview follows:
Hasan Dorman - 6'2" '24 G, Mt. Zion Prep (MD) - His recruitment was an interview point, with UCF, Wash St, SDSU, Pepperdine and more having shown Dorman interest. The event's "opportunity", was also a topic of discussion for Dorman, a great student who relishes good "bump".
Kintrell Washington, 5'7", '27 G, Riverbend (VA) - The youngest Locked-In attendee, Washington competed throughout, not backing down. He's a guard that embraces the grind.
Talked primarily about Showcase participation.
Dorman looks like a combo type guard who enjoys locking up foes, while Washington possesses good handle and quickness, helping him impact games.
Their interview follows;
Jacob Ross - 6'6", 180 pound '25, Long Island Lutheran (NY) - Ross rapped Showcase/lessons learned, recruitment; "Maryland, Virginia Tech, Albany, Towson" have offered, while "Providence, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Syracuse" are showing interest".
What they see is a defensive strapper who facilitates and is working on shooting range. He seems to make winning plays.