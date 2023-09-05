August was the month for the Second Annual Locked In Elite Showcase, another chance for DMV based/adjacent players to learn not only shooting from one of the world's best instructors - Chris Matthews - but do so in an top level administered event, the province of organizer Brian Inge.



Attendees had a blessing dropped on them at The St. James' Springfield, VA, facility.



Below are interviews with Matthews, Inge, as well as attendee and Hoya target Cam Ward. The last session, one with the 6'8", 190 pound '25 wing standout ranked 102nd nationally while owning a four star designation - all via Rivals.com - came on the heels of an unofficial visit to G'Town.



Enjoy the sessions and head over to our Premium Court message board, and return here, for more!

