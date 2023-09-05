Loaded Locked-In Made Difference
August was the month for the Second Annual Locked In Elite Showcase, another chance for DMV based/adjacent players to learn not only shooting from one of the world's best instructors - Chris Matthews - but do so in an top level administered event, the province of organizer Brian Inge.
Attendees had a blessing dropped on them at The St. James' Springfield, VA, facility.
Below are interviews with Matthews, Inge, as well as attendee and Hoya target Cam Ward. The last session, one with the 6'8", 190 pound '25 wing standout ranked 102nd nationally while owning a four star designation - all via Rivals.com - came on the heels of an unofficial visit to G'Town.
Both Inge and Matthews setting the tone and addressing attendees. The focus from the jump, clearly was maximizing instruction and work.
Administratively, it's clear that Inge has big time chopos. Best believe he equals those skills when instructing the game of hoops. His mantra, "Let's get better", says it all.
Matthews, known commonly as Lethal Shooter, is a DMV product who has long cared about the region. Talked about the event, motivation, giving back and more, which follows the next paragrpah.
For context, Matthews is a DC native who went to high school largely in the DMV before trekking off to Washington State, then St. Bonnaventure. He's a gifted shooting instructor, one that can teach randoms to be shot makers, much less actual players. Oh yeah, those 2.6m Instagram followers illustrates how Matthews resonates with people.
Cam Ward - 6'8", 190 pound '25 wing, Largo (MD), Team Durant - Once again displayed the skills and ability to get feet in the paint off the bounce. Clearly loves the game and works hard at it.
As mentioned earlier, the prior day Ward unofficially visited Georgetown, a school sources have said prioritizes Ward, number one on their '25 board. The Hoyas want him, badly.
The visit, camp and more were discussed by Ward (it was originally published)
