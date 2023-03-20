Ed Cooley Named Georgetown Head Men's Basketball Coach

2022 Naismith and Sporting News Coach of the Year





WASHINGTON – Georgetown University announced today that Ed Cooley has been named the head coach of its men’s basketball program.





“We are deeply honored that Coach Cooley will be joining our community as the next leader of our Men’s basketball program. Ed is a proven leader and an experienced coach, whose values and knowledge of the game will lead our program into this new chapter. His commitment to excellence on and off the court will bring out the best of our basketball program and will give each member of our team the experiences and support they need to thrive. We look forward to welcoming Ed and his family into this new role in our community,” said Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia.





“This is an exciting moment for Georgetown men’s basketball as we welcome Ed Cooley and his family to the Hilltop," said Francis X. Rienzo Director of Athletics Lee Reed. "Coach Cooley is a mentor to young men, and a consistent winner with an impressive body of work. His previous experience gives him an understanding of our Jesuit values and I am confident that he is the coach to return our program to prominence within the BIG EAST and nationally."





"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the men's basketball program at Georgetown University. President DeGioia and Athletics Director Lee Reed are united in a strong vision, including in their beliefs, for Georgetown’s program, its players and the team’s success. I plan on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District. Accepting this opportunity with Georgetown is not a decision I took lightly, and was made in careful consideration with my wife and family,” said Cooley.





He continued, “I was born and raised in the Providence College basketball program and am grateful to the college, its President Kenneth Sicard and its Athletic Director, Steve Napolillo, from whom I could not have received better support. I am blessed to have worked in this extraordinary conference with great players, coaches, athletic directors, and fans, and I look forward to my new opportunity.”





Over the last 12 seasons at Providence College, Cooley has posted a 242-53 (.820) record, which includes seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2022, a BIG EAST regular season title (2022) and a BIG EAST Tournament title (2014). In 17 seasons as a head coach, Cooley has a 334-222 record with stints at Providence College (2011-23) and Fairfield University (2006-11). In 2022, Cooley was the recipient of the Naismith Coach of the Year Award, named the Sporting News Coach of the Year, the BIG EAST Coach of the Year, the NABC District 5 Coach of the Year and the USBWA District 1 Coach of the Year.





The University will host a press conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2023 on campus at Nolan Hall, located within the John R. Thompson Athletics Center, to publicly introduce Cooley to the Georgetown community. Georgetown worked with TurnkeyZRG, the top talent recruitment firm in sports, which has recently placed the President of the NCAA, and the Commissioners of the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12.





Cooley was responsible for turning around the Friar program. Prior to his arrival in 2011, Providence had finished under .500 in six of the 10 previous seasons and made just one trip to the NCAA Tournament (2004) in that 10-year span. Following Cooley’s arrival, he led the Friars to nine postseason tournament berths, including seven straight from 2013-19. In 2022, he guided the team to the NCAA Sweet 16 and the program's first BIG EAST regular season title. In 2014, he led the team to the BIG EAST Tournament title.





During his time at Providence, Cooley has coached five All-Americans. He also has had players earn two BIG EAST Player of Year honors, two BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year accolades, three BIG EAST Most Improved Player awards, one BIG EAST Tournament MVP, five BIG EAST All-Tournament Team accolades, two BIG EAST All-Rookie Team awards, one BIG EAST Sportsmanship honor and 12 All-BIG EAST honors.





Prior to his time at Providence, Cooley guided Fairfield University to a school-record 25 wins and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season title in 2010-11. He was named the 2011 MAAC Coach of the Year and the 2011 United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) District I Coach of the Year honors as his squad advanced to the second round of the NIT.





In five seasons at Fairfield, Cooley's teams posted a 92-69 mark, including a 58-32 record in MAAC action. In 2010 Cooley was the first recipient of the Ben Jobe Award, presented annually to the top minority men's basketball coach in the nation.





Prior to taking the Fairfield position, Cooley spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach for Al Skinner (Rhode Island - 1996-97; Boston College - 1997-2006). During his time with BC, the Eagles advanced to five NCAA Tournaments and one NIT, secured the 2001 BIG EAST Tournament title and three BIG EAST regular season titles (2001, 2003 and 2005).





A 1994 graduate of Stonehill College, he was a three-time captain for the basketball team and was inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019. Cooley began his coaching career at UMass-Dartmouth. He helped lead UMass-Dartmouth to a 25-4 mark and a No. 3 national ranking (1994-95). He returned to his alma mater to serve as an assistant coach for one season (1995-96).





Cooley is a native of Providence, Rhode Island and attended Central High School, earning two Rhode Island High School Player of the Year honors. He did a postgraduate year at New Hampton Prep before attending Stonehill. He and his wife Nurys have a daughter Olivia, who attends Georgetown University, and a son Isaiah.