All Over the Map
Georgetown's men's basketball head coach pursuit has seemingly fallen on two guys at this juncture - Ed Cooley and Micah Shrewsberry - the current first chair leaders at Providence and Penn State, respectively.
Both coaches competed in this year's NCAA Tournament, furthering the focus of each, relative to G'Town's open head coach position. It opened up around a week a go with the dismissal of program player great, Pat Ewing.
Both Cooley and Shrewsberry have been covered here.
This morning, the internet is jumping with speculation primarily about Cooley; the head Friar has really stirred up interest. How? admitting choices exist for him, opportunities that are being mulled.
Insight has been all over the map, regarding whether Cooley stays or goes. And this is not from random Twitter posters, current college coaches and plugged in AAU guys are the groups saying Cooley is staying and bouncing.
