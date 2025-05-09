GTown's Good Combine Look

Last campaign ushered in six game, in-league improvement, while also seeing the Hoyas participate in The College Basketball Crown , a new postseason competition. The improvement is significant: GU hasn't matched that overall win total since 2018-19, the BIG EAST mark last being met that same year, a campaign ending in NIT postseason play participation.

Standing 18-16 overall and landing 8-12/7th in the BIG EAST, Georgetown managed to see postseason play in 2024-25, the first since 20-21 such an opportunity was realized. HC Ed Cooley and staff inherited a program in 2023 that went 7-25, 2-18 in the BIG EAST, with the following season, Cooley's first, seeing the Hoyas get to 9-25, yet still 2-18 in the conference.

Another improvement data point came down last week - a pair of Hoyas have been invited to the NBA Draft Combine. A confab of 75 players who have indicated intention to enter the NBA Draft that spring, the invitation only combine allows NBA franchise shot callers to interview, measure and see prospects compete.

For the record, the last time a Hoya was invited to the NBA;'s prime evaluation event was Aminu Muhammed, the year being 2022. Predating him were Hollis Thompson and Henry Sims participating in 2012, though Otto Porter did attend interviews/measuring only in 2013.

Who in Blue and Grey is suiting up during this 5.11-18.25 affair?

That would be Micah Peavy and Thomas Sorber. Each's appearance is intertwined with attending G'Town.

Peavy, a 6'7", 220 pound grad transfer wing from TCU came to Georgetown last summer toting a 10.9 point, 4.9 rebound, 2.6 assist 2023-24 resume. This work was logged over 34 starts - the entire slate - and 20 double digit scoring contests.

Solid, yet it was in Blue and Grey that he really excelled, putting up a team tops 17.2 ppg, 19.2 in the BIG EAST Conference Tournament, while pulling down 5.8 rebounds, each time out. Peavy, a smart, aggressive and athletic wing was an iron man, starting all 32 games, 13 times tallying all 40 minutes played. Shooting splits were 48.1/40/65.9, with high marks standing as 30 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, three blocks.

It was apparent HC Ed Cooley and staff invested much in Peavy, as since last summer he was encouraged to not only shoot and score, but shut players down and lead, all of which he embraced.

His accolades illustrate success: First Team All BIG EAST, NABC All Mid Atlantic First Team, five BIG EAST Roll Call elevations, led league during regular season in steals,

This Texas native proved to all what the can do, breaking out of constrictions realized at TCU, or Texas Tech before that. No longer was he simply one of the best defenders in America, locking down all positions, regularly. Peavy illustrated an ability to score, including when necessary and while being at the top of scouting reports.

Georgetown's centrality to Sorber's success centers around recruiting him out of Philadelphia's Archbishop Ryan (PA), quickly realizing his ability, and funneling much of the offense through him.

The accolades are impressive for a 19 year old who this time last season was going to second period and at home planning for prom: All Rookie First Team, Third Team All BIG EAST, a handful of BIG EAST Rookie of the Week awards, plus a NABC All-Mid Atlantic First team. And being affixed on draft boards.

Possessing length, good and improving paint footwork, a willingness to establish position and being able to pass in the half court, Sorber's offense is trending positively. On the defensive end of the court, Sorber blocks shots on-ball and from the weakside plus altering many, while also denying position. His shooting from distance is a work in progress, one that has improved, while from day one Sorber has evidenced the ability to rebound out of his area.

Sorber's numbers were rare for a frosh, as he finished the season at 14.5 ppg and 8.5 rpg - the last landing him second in the BIG EAST at the time of his injury. Shooting splits were 53.2/16.2/72.4 in 24 games, 23 starts. High marks include 25 points, 15 boards, six assists, five blocks, four steals.

What will happen to either?

Peavy is expected to be a second round pick, though lesser players have earned a first round selection. Being a non-senior, Sorber - a 6-10, 255 center who missed the final nine games with a lower extremity injury that's complicated his draft evaluation - has the opportunity to stay in the draft, return to G'Town or enroll at another institution. The last two would include a life changing economic haul, as name image and likeness (NIL) renumeration for the wunderkind youngster likely begins at two million bucks per season.

The program is well served by their attendance.