Conference Season Closeout Features DePaul

The last regular season game of the 2024-25 season is here for HC Ed Cooley and Georgetown's Hoyas. Basic Information is:
What: Georgetown (18-13, 11-9/7th in BIG EAST) at DePaul (12-18, 3-16/10th)
When: 3.8.25, 2p EST
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Tix: A super deal, seats start at $1 each!
Broadcast: FS1, 106.7 FM, Sirius 382, Sirius XM Internet 972/971
Stats: GUHoyas.com
Chat: Premium Court
Let's take a gander at team stats
Micah Peavy, G'Town's grad wing, paces the team in scoring (16.5 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 rpg), good for seventh and 13th BIG EAST-wide, respectively. Peavy and junior gaurd Jayden Epps (12.8 ppg) must pour in more points, as freshman center Thomas Sorber's 14.5 ppg and 8.4 rpg are unavailable.
DePaul, directed by Chris Holtmann, doesn't enjoy a single player on the league's top 20 points listing, though junior forward C.J. Gunn's 12.6 ppg bring him close. Cleaning the glass to the tune of 6.1 caroms each time out is NJ Benson, slotting him 10th in the league. He's a junior forward.
