Published Mar 8, 2025
Conference Season Closeout Features DePaul
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
The last regular season game of the 2024-25 season is here for HC Ed Cooley and Georgetown's Hoyas. Basic Information is:

What: Georgetown (18-13, 11-9/7th in BIG EAST) at DePaul (12-18, 3-16/10th)

When: 3.8.25, 2p EST

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Tix: A super deal, seats start at $1 each!

Broadcast: FS1, 106.7 FM, Sirius 382, Sirius XM Internet 972/971

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


Let's take a gander at team stats

Statistic Georgtown/BIG EAST RankDePaul/BIg EAST Rank

PPG

71.63 ppg/9th

71.97/8th

PPG Allowed

68.27 ppg/4th

73.9 ppg/11th

FG%

44.7%/7th

43.8%/10th

FG% Allowed

42%/3rd

45.5%/10th

3pt FG%

31.9%/9th

33.8%/7th

3pt FG% Allowed

33.3%/7th

35%/9th

RPG

35.4 rpg/6th

34.97 rpg/7th

Micah Peavy, G'Town's grad wing, paces the team in scoring (16.5 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 rpg), good for seventh and 13th BIG EAST-wide, respectively. Peavy and junior gaurd Jayden Epps (12.8 ppg) must pour in more points, as freshman center Thomas Sorber's 14.5 ppg and 8.4 rpg are unavailable.

DePaul, directed by Chris Holtmann, doesn't enjoy a single player on the league's top 20 points listing, though junior forward C.J. Gunn's 12.6 ppg bring him close. Cleaning the glass to the tune of 6.1 caroms each time out is NJ Benson, slotting him 10th in the league. He's a junior forward.

Return for more coverage!