From Mouth of Babes: Rosen Ran Down New Hoya, Iwuchukwu

High Schooler Owen Rosen is back at it, running down who recent Hoya commit Vince Iwuchukwu, a transfer from St. John's, who has committed to the Hoyas for 2025-26.

Vince Iwuchukwu, Georgetown’s newest center, is a 7’1 defensive anchor born in Germany despite originally being from Nigeria. Iwuchukwu played for Montverde Academy in Florida in high school. As a highly regarded player there, Iwuchukwu committed to USC.

However, after a cardiac arrest injury sidelined him for the entire summer leading up to his freshman college season and half that campaign, questions began to arise.

Iwuchukwu averaged 5.4 points, 0.9 blocks, and 2.5 rebounds in 14 games his freshman season. After staying as a Trojan for one more year, Iwuchukwu decided to enter the transfer portal and commit to St. John’s.

In Queens, NY, Iwuchukwu was given a much smaller role, only playing 7 minutes a game, and appeared in only 15 games. His stats decreased from previous years, as he only averaged 2.5 points, 0.5 blocks, and 1.7 rebounds. While the stats don’t look great on paper, flashes of length, rim protection, and athleticism were evident.

After entering the transfer portal early this offseason, on April 19th, Iwuchukwu committed to Georgetown, giving the Hoyas a significant boost to the frontcourt. This allows Iwuchukwu to reset under a new team and coaching staff, led by HC Ed Cooley; Georgetown will be the first team where Iwuchukwu isn’t immediately thrown into a quiet role and will have time to prove himself.

This entire offseason, Hoya fans were waiting to see what Cooley and the staff would do about whether star player Thomas Sorber would return for his sophomore season or stay in the NBA draft. Without answering this question, the coach went for Iwuchukwu, who could play a massive role this season or be the backup to Thomas Sorber. Still, either way, he will have a bigger role than in his previous destinations. Iwuchukwu, standing at 7’1, gives Ed Cooley a true defensive weapon in the paint, and if Iwuchukwu can stay healthy this season, he could become a huge part of the Hoyas for the 2025-26 season.

Now, let's look at the pros of Georgetown's newest center.

Iwuchukwu has great shot-blocking instincts and abilities and can finish around the rim in transition. He is a defensive anchor and villain in the paint. Despite limited playing time at USC, Iwuchukwu averaged almost a block per game. Under Ed Cooley and the Georgetown staff, Iwuchukwu has an opportunity to grow and become a star, just as he was predicted to be out of high school. Don’t be surprised if Iwuchukwu gets solid minutes towards the middle-end of the season during Big East play.

Although Iwuchukwu is an excellent defensive anchor, there are still some areas where he can develop his game and become a star.

The largest Iwuchukwu improvement effort should focus on this offseason is his offensive game. Iwuchukwu hasn’t taken a three in his collegiate career and scores mainly on easy and simple finishes. If Iwuchukwu can improve his offensive game this offseason with, he can be a pivotal piece of the Hoyas and earn the minutes he has always deserved. If everything can click for Iwuchukwu this season, fans may look back at April 19th as one of the most important days of this offseason.