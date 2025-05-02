From Mouth of Babes: Rosen on DHS

His work is below. Be sure to give him a follow and plug-in!

The principle of X/Twitter's @BigEastHoyas account, Rosen, a 15 year old NYC high school student, engaged in a recent X Spaces session , afterward consenting to share his Harris-Smith thoughts.

When Georgetown landed Deshaun Harris Smith via the transfer portal, questions rung out on this current Maryland baller. Fate would have it, but Owen Rosen was intereested,

Deshaun Harris-Smith, the Georgetown Hoyas recent transfer commit, is a 6'5, sophomore guard/forward from Woodbridge, Virginia. Harris-Smith brings a physicality to Georgetown that we have been missing for the past few seasons and a defensive side to go along with Arizona transfer KJ Lewis.

As a highly regarded, Rivals.com four star prospect Harris-Smith committed to Maryland and in his freshman season earned Big Ten All-Freshman Honors, as he started 30/33 games averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, and .9 steals a game. Maryland was a top-20 defense per KenPom rankings while Harris-Smith was a starter.

Despite the fact hie freshman season went extremely well, Harris-Smith had a reduced roll his sophomore year resulting in a quite disappointing slate, as he only averaged 2.5 points, 1 assist, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 steals per game. However, Harris-Smith had a great performance scoring 11 points in Maryland's NCAA tournament blowout win vs Grand Canyon.

After transferring to Georgetown earlier this offseason, it is hoped Harris-Smith's two-way play and physicality will be important for Georgetown and Ed Cooley this pivotal year. Also desired is Harris-Smith significantly impacting high-pressure situations, as we have seen how he can perform.

Harris-Smith has shown flashes of being a star, and under Ed Cooley, this writer believes he can make the jump he was supposed to make as a sophomore. With Harris-Smith starting on a new team he arrives with something to prove after a disappointing season. Yet this scribe believes Harris-Smith will act as a tone-setter for the Hoyas as we look forward to a fantastic 2025-26 campaign.

(Head over to Premium Court for discussion)