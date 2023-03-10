With Georgetown sending program player icon and former head coach Pat Ewing packing yesterday, names have been thrown about the internet for replacements. To be accurate, it's a process that has gone on earnestly for months.

Problem is, most is ill-informed conjecture or the equivalent of a note to Santa Claus, wish lists basically.

With that in mind, this series will explore some legitimate names, ones supplied by those in the business or close to coaches in question.

First name addressed? Ed Cooley.

A staple of the BIG EAST - he's the current dean of coaches - Cooley started at Providence in 2011, compiling a 232-151 (61.6%) record, leading the Friars to six NCAA Tournament journey's since.

Prior to the BIG EAST, he was Fairfield's head coach (92-61, 57.1%) over a quintet of seasons spanning 2006-11, the last culminating in a MAAC championship and Coach of the year honors, his final year there.

Award-wise, Cooley nabbed MAAC Coach of the Year for that campaign. Prior to that, he secured the Ben Jobe Award in 2010, While a Friar, Cooley has pulled down BIG EAST Coach of the Year and Naismith Coach Coach of the Year honors, both in 2022.

Cooley, 53, played at Stone Hill, graduating in 1994 and immediately going into coaching, being an assistant at all stops: UMass Dartmouth ('94-95) was followed in early succession by stops at Stonehill and then Rhode Island. Cooley left Rhody for Boston college, where he spent '97 thru 2006. Fairfield followed.



