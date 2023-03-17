Inside Look at Some Names: Shrewsberry
About a week ago, Georgetown jettisoned it's greatest player in program history and it's most recent head coach, Pat Ewing. Of course such a seismic move created momentous energy - a legacy of related coaching hires stemming from John Thompson, Jr.'s 1972 Hilltop ascendance to now, ended.
Replacement names have been tossed about since. One that landed hard was Micah Shrewsberry. The claim G'Town is considering Shewsberry was amplified by ESPN.
Just what do Hoya power brokers, none of which have to-date been identified by the school, see in Shrewsberry?
Below is a brief look at what Shrewsberry has done in the game.
On Premium Court, the thoughts of a really good, Pennsylvania source answered some questions on the coach, queries related to relationships, recruiting, hoops strategy and what would be a good coaching spot for Shrewsberry, IF he decides to leave Happy Valley. Also there is continued speculation whether the coach could lead G'Town next season.
Hailing from Indianapolis, IN, Shrewsberry graduated from that region's Cathedral High. Hanover College followed, where he made tri-captain status and started for three seasons. In 1998-99, Shrewserry led the team in league in free throw shooting along with assists as a senior.
From that point, Shrewsberry entered the coaching ranks. A synopsis:
|Years
|School
|Position
|
1999-2000
|
Wabash
|
Assistant
|
2001-2003
|
DePauw
|
Assistant
|
2005-2007
|
IU South Bend
|
Assistant
|
2008-2011
|
Butler
|
Assistant
|
2011- 2013
|
Purdue
|
Assistant
|
2013-19
|
Boston Celtics (NBA)
|
Assistant
|
2019-21
|
Purdue
|
Assistant
|
2021-present
|
Penn State
|
Head Coach
How has Shrewsberry, or Shrews as dubbed, fared in his only first seat (PSU HC) experience?
Last season, he took over a situation in flux, one rocked by an embarrassing and unexpected forced departure of PSU's then head coach, Pat Chambers, landing 14-17 on the year.
This campaign was 13-8 until PSU suffered a 1-6 swoon. To his credit, the team bounced back, marching 8-2; 4-1 to close the regular season, the same mark in BIG TEN Tournament play, when Shrewsberry et al narrowly lost in the final. PSU stands 22-13, presently.
The ball continues to bounce for the coach and his team - PSU, seeded tenth, handled seventh and favored Texas A&M 76-59 in NCAA Tournament first round work. Next up for PSU is that Big Dance bracket's second slotted team, Texas. Des Moines, Iowa is the location for Shrewberry's next challenge, a Saturday, 745p tilt.
This situation is extremely interesting and fluid!