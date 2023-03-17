About a week ago, Georgetown jettisoned it's greatest player in program history and it's most recent head coach, Pat Ewing. Of course such a seismic move created momentous energy - a legacy of related coaching hires stemming from John Thompson, Jr.'s 1972 Hilltop ascendance to now, ended.



Replacement names have been tossed about since. One that landed hard was Micah Shrewsberry. The claim G'Town is considering Shewsberry was amplified by ESPN.



Just what do Hoya power brokers, none of which have to-date been identified by the school, see in Shrewsberry?



Below is a brief look at what Shrewsberry has done in the game.



On Premium Court, the thoughts of a really good, Pennsylvania source answered some questions on the coach, queries related to relationships, recruiting, hoops strategy and what would be a good coaching spot for Shrewsberry, IF he decides to leave Happy Valley. Also there is continued speculation whether the coach could lead G'Town next season.





