In Part 1, the 50th Capital Classic's museum/practice day was looked at. Part 2 explores what happened on game day. Talk about both here, where still more information resides!

Why Do It and How Did It Go?

Nobody had more impact on 50th Capital Classic proceedings than Rick Goings. A DMV event promoter and general hoop business maven, Goings joined the Capital Classic effort within the last year, immediately providing stability and access into the world of DMV Hoops. Goings, part Capital Classic owner and it's Director of Player Engagement and Alumni Relations, shared his motivation for getting into this space as "I love the history of DC Basketball. i just want to see the younger generation embrace it and become inspired to keep it going". His overall 50th Capital Classic analysis? How did it land with him? "i feel it was great" responded Goings, who also engaged his entire nuclear family in the process. He also lauded "My partners Pete Deoudes and Tome Doyle are innovators", and as such "Everything they touch becomes successful and this game is a testament to their vision. I'm just glad to be a part of it".



What About the Game?

Leading for the vast majority of the game, the Capital All Stars ended batting back a late US All Star charge, eventually salting away an 88-81 win before a well sized Sports and Entertainment Arena crowd. Penn-bound and present Landon School (MD) standout Tyler Perkins led all scorers with 23 points, including a late three ball, his third of the fourth quarter. Adding to his lore is earning MVP honors and going to his prom afterward. What a day! Was motivation present to show well? "Yes it is" affirmatively responded Perkins. "Everyone here is good. i feel like I didn't have the most name or whatever...I had a chip on my shoulder, something to prove". Jaime Kaiser of IMG fame followed with 12 points, six scored in first quarter action for the Capital All Star side. The US All stars enjoyed 18 points from Mikey Williams (San Ysidro, CA). He's a future Memphis Tiger. Duncanville (TX) star KJ Lewis, a soon-to-be Arizona Wildcat, logged 16 points. Both squads should be applauded for competing at a high level, thrilling fans in the process.

Capital All Stars Stats (Ron Bailey)

US All Star stats (Ron Bailey)

Game View

Once again DSN comes through with video as it's founder, Demarus Dye, broadcasted the event's proceedings. Interested in seeing the action and hearing his excellent call? It's below! Be sure to head over to DSN's Twitter page, where Dye alao presents some specific Cap Classic performances of Jaime Kaiser, along with Jon Lamothe and Mikey Williams.. Kaiser and Lamoth are future Maryland Terps.

Postgame Chat

Want to see the entirety of Perkins' press conference comments? How about learn what his Capital All Stars coach, Carlos Poindexter of Hayfield (VA) had to say, including coaching his guys, the Cap Classic generally, Perkins ("I've been raving about him"), familiarity's role and more! The session is below. Please excuse the orientation, produced by user error. On the US All Star side, HC Adrian Branch waxed proudly about the game, DMV Hoops and more! Care to watch the session? It' also follows.

