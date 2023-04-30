This weekend marked the 50th time DMV hoops fans (and due to the internet now globally) could watch Capital Classic action. It's Golden or 50th Anniversary game took place at DC's Sports and Entertainment Arena in SE, Washington, DC, while practices occurred across town, utilizing Coolidge High School's athletic facility. Below is a collection of observations, interviews and commentary, all centered around the Cap Classic's practice sessions and trip to the National African American Museum, Friday.. Mor information is on Premium Court.

Looked Good?

Both Capital and US squads worked energetically in practice. A few guys stood out. Penn-bound, 6'4", 205 pound Landon School (MD) guard/forward Tyler Perkins was the best scorer on both teams in workout sessions. He showed an ability to get to spots and hit shots. On the opposing US All Star squad, Trey Green did everything primary ball handling guards must do. He also spent time getting up shots afterward. joining him in working on his craft afterward was Cap Classic teammate Pappa Kante3. Returning to the Capital All-Stars or local bunch, Pitt-bound Carlton Carrington scored frequently, while Austin Ball, a George Mason recruit, displayed knowledge of how to use screens, even adlibbing doing so. Both are talents. US All Star Devin Vanterpool, son of recent NBA coach David, displayed more shooting touch than his NBA player alum father, while big man Mke Nwoko dunked harder than anyone, blasting off the ground and punishing rims. The pair are headed to the South Florida region, landing landing at Florida Atlantic and Miami, respectively. More on Green, Carrington and Kante follows below.

Rosters As indicated below, the Cap Classic 60th was entirely populated by future or expected Division I players. Of 25 that participated, 14 have committed to those institutions. The remaining guys were all at least mid/low-major bound - American, George Mason, Penn and Harvard all inked participants - or capable of it. Two guys, Lafayette Williams (Coolidge HS, Capital All Stars) and Cameron Barnes (Duncanville HS, US All Stars) were the only non-committed players. The following schools had players there, and are also covered directly by Rivals.com: Maryland, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Memphis, Arizona, Connecticut, Miami plus of course, G'Town. . One performer, 6'8", 220 pound forward Malik Bowan, is slotted for pro ball. A DC native and Overtime Elite participant - he gets paid to play at that relatively new outlet which trains high schoolers for pro ball. Bowman could be headed to Eastern Europe next year, per a source. Another good one revealed returning to OTE for next campaign is an option too. No declared future Hoyas participated, and only one soon-t0-be BIG EAST guy did. That would be Trey Green (Prolific Prep, CA). . Having attended Prolific Prep, the 5'11, 170 pound true lead guard blended passing and scoring well during practice, displaying an impressive headiness and abilities to attack the paint, shoot jumpers and run a squad. Xavier seems to have a good one arriving.

Only Carey Booth, future PSU guy, was a no-show.

Capital Classic 50's US All Star unit (Ron Bailey)

Museum Was a Hit The Smithsonian's National African American History Museum is recognized internationally. Nevertheless, most people obviously haven't made it to 14th Street and Constitution Ave, NW, WDC. Cap Classic 50th players were not different. It was my first time" revealed Greg Jones, the 6'6"195 pound Capital All Star forward from Hayfield High School (VA) and headed to American. In terms of the facility and exhibits/structure Jones was impressed, noting "I thought it was really cool, starting from the bottom where the slaves were and working it's way up. It kind of showed the evolution of Black History". Jones, who was the first player to arrive, standing in the elements before being joined by other players, also enjoyed plugging into fellow ballers, as "i thought it was a really cool seeing the guys from all over the US and getting to know them, and In his mind it was great "seeing their personalities outside of the basketball court". His teammate Williams felt similarly, saying "I enjoyed myself and it was a good experience", this despite having visited multiple times, previously. He, like Jones, found additional value from interacting and "hanging with the other players", guys he didn't know personally, previously. Williams was photographed next to a Klu Klux Klan hood. Why be seen next to a relic from that infamous terror organization? :I read about them and head rappers talk about them" shared Williams, who engaged in a personal discovery mission when confronted with that KKK symbol.



Laf Williams leaned into this KKK exhibit. (Ron Bailey)

NY's Satterfield Rapped Kenny Satterfield, Jr. obviously has a father of the same name, one who also hailed from New York City and starred at Cincinnati before a pair of NBA seasons followed by nine overseas. Well, the 6'4", 180 pound Satterfield, Jr., known as K.J. is the topic in that family now, it's his moment. A point guard with size, Sattefield can play both guard positions offensively and defensively. K.J. discussed his first day Cap Classic experience, future home UAB and other recruiting choices, high school, what Blazer fans can expect from him, and where his home borough of The Bronx ranks in NYC hoops. The session with this Christ The King (NY) and US All Star standout, immediately trails.

What's Kante's Deal? Papa Kante is a hot name in recruiting now, having de-committed from his initial choice of Michigan. As such, r3ecruitniks across the nation are clamoring for his hew recruiting list. Well, he's not sharing it. But an interview with him did uncover his feelings on Raphael Chillious, Kante's coach at South Kent Prep, learning English three years ago after arriving from Senegal and time frame for his new decision. Also, the interviewer attempted to access long since archived French language skills, with comedic effect. Click right below for the interview.