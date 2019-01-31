January 30, 2019 - Yesterday, Georgetown held a pregame media opportunity in relation to tonight’s Capital One Arena tilt with Xavier. For more information on the game, click here. Doing so here will provide strategy points to look for.

During Wednesday’s session, head coach Pat Ewing and senior center Jessie Govan were made available.

During his first part, Ewing discussed “Game readiness, X’s Tyrique Jones and big line up, mental state, takeaways from first game, BIG EAST standings and NCAA dancing, team leadership, Jessie Govan and defense, Jamorko Pickett’s development, substitutes and their impact.

Ewing's part two touched upon freshman point guard James Akinjo’s work and decision making, DMV native Naji Marshall, player availability, importance of win vis a vis standings, preparing for and anticipating Xavier, holding things back for future games and Mac McClung’s improvement.

Govan rapped about the St. James game, his personal contingent, Xavier game, standings, counseling young teammates on standings, dual bigs/physicality of X and counseling freshman forward Josh LeBlanc to deal with it, plus playing inside and outside, all during his part one.

During part two, Govan discussed motivation this time for Xavier, given G’Town’s collapse when the two played earlier this month, while in part three he elaborates on what could in part drive Marshall, tonight.

Ewing and Govan’s second part, along with Jessie's third, are also available via these links and below!