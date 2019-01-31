Ticker
Muskies are coming ready to roll

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport.com
January 30, 2019 - It's a get-back opportunity for Georgetown Men's Basketball tonight, given the Hoyas blowing their 17 point lead earlier this season at Xavier. Game information for this tilt is as such:

What: Xavier (11-10, 3-5/8th in BIG EAST) vs Georgetown (13-7, 3-4/5th)

Where: Capital One Arena, January 30, 2019, 8p EST

Tix: Seats start at $6

Broadcast: TV (CBS Sports Network), Radio (Team 980 and SiriusXM Ch. 81 Rich Chvotkin on call)

Real time, in-game chat:


What about general team stats?

Stat (conference games) G'Town/BIG EAST rank Xavier/BE Rank

Points per game

85.1 ppg/1st

70.8 pgg/9th

Points per game allowed

83.9 ppg/10th

74.4 ppg/4th

Field goal percentage

45.7%/6th

44%/9th

3pt field goal percentage

41.8%/1st

30.2%/9th

Field goal percentage defense

44.7%/4th

45.5%/7th

Rebounds per game

39.4 rpg/1st

35.1 rpg/3rd

Assists per game

18.71 apg/1st

13.5 apg/8th

And player numbers in conference games?

The Hoyas get 22.6 points per game from senior Jessie Govan, the league's third best mark. He's followed by freshman point guard James Akinjo's 12 ppg, landing him 22nd in BIG EAST play.

Govan tops BIG EAST players by pulling down 9.7 rebounds each time out. Josh LeBlanc, a freshman forward, owns the league's eighth best rebounding mark, 6.7 rpg. Speaking of rookies, Akinjo dished seven assists per game, the leagues highest number!

The Musketeers get a team high 15.6 ppg from Paul Scruggs, ranking him 12th in league action. His classmate, guard Naji Marshall, pours in 14.3 ppg (22nd).

Junior forward Tyrique Jones is the team's best rebounder, accounting for 7.1 rpg, while Marshall pulls down 6.3 rpg; the tandem are slotted sixth and twelfth in the BIG EAST, respectively. Diming sees junior guard Quentin Goodin provide the league's 11th best mark at 3.83 apg.



