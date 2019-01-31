January 30, 2019 - It's a get-back opportunity for Georgetown Men's Basketball tonight, given the Hoyas blowing their 17 point lead earlier this season at Xavier. Game information for this tilt is as such:

And player numbers in conference games?

The Hoyas get 22.6 points per game from senior Jessie Govan, the league's third best mark. He's followed by freshman point guard James Akinjo's 12 ppg, landing him 22nd in BIG EAST play.

Govan tops BIG EAST players by pulling down 9.7 rebounds each time out. Josh LeBlanc, a freshman forward, owns the league's eighth best rebounding mark, 6.7 rpg. Speaking of rookies, Akinjo dished seven assists per game, the leagues highest number!

The Musketeers get a team high 15.6 ppg from Paul Scruggs, ranking him 12th in league action. His classmate, guard Naji Marshall, pours in 14.3 ppg (22nd).

Junior forward Tyrique Jones is the team's best rebounder, accounting for 7.1 rpg, while Marshall pulls down 6.3 rpg; the tandem are slotted sixth and twelfth in the BIG EAST, respectively. Diming sees junior guard Quentin Goodin provide the league's 11th best mark at 3.83 apg.







