The buzz for nearly two weeks around Georgetown recruiting has been whether Class of 2024 forward Caleb Williams would be a Hoya. Reported on our Premium Court message board was a source who believed G'Town and Villanova led for this 6'7", Sidwell Friends (DC) and Team Takeover standout.



The Hoyas and Wildcats presumably paced a final list also boasting Syracuse, Miami, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia.



The above-mentioned source also noted last Sunday a decision would likely be announced within a a few weeks. Then DC Live '23 occurred.



For several years, NCAA Division I coaches have been allowed to scout high school teams/players personally for two weekends in June, enter DC Live '23. Williams' SF Quakers not only hosted it, but participated. Unfortunately Williams didn't suit up, nursing an uncomfortable back. Yet he did submit to being interviewed, Saturday.



That session follows. In it, Williams discussed G'Town, recruiting, 'Nova, UVA, his school research, the process and a personal anecdote related to his oldest brother Jelani's, Sidwell senior day year over six years ago when a much younger Caleb refused to address the crowd.



What he didn't share was the impending G''Town decision, one, per a source very close to him, was known at the time. Williams later confided to the the source this writer pushed for information, a true occurrence - yet didn't tip his hand, instead displaying excellent poker and interview skills, staying on message!



Here's the interview, originally posted on Premium Court.





