What They Do: Marquette '23

ish Massoud and Dontrez Styles MUST get on the boards vs. Marquette.
ish Massoud and Dontrez Styles MUST get on the boards vs. Marquette. (ron bailey)
Marquette awaits Georgetown tonight, each school's second BIG EAST contest, both institutions looking for a league win. Georgetown is 7-5 overall in 2023-2, Marquette stands 9-3, the former ninth in conference standings, latter being eighth.

What can Ed Cooley, his team, and the Hoyas faithful expect from Marquette, coached by Shaka Smart?

Below is a look at several games. The findings are excerpted. For the full session, get over to Premium Court!

MARQUETTE

wisc


off

pistol with jones

5 o no 13 (guild)

kolek pistol handoff right side

...throw different looks...trap, hedge, switch, drop.

5 o with 13 too tho he does dive

...attack guld off post

...attack glass.

def

m2m. chests facikg ball

looks like 1 2 2. more to speed up a122 trap at halfcourt. 2nd man peels back

...attack the pressure

...spread the man

...iso epps on kilek make him defend

...attack glass. not good tebounding

pers

Kam has gotten stronger and shoots better. Ccan bring ball up

Kolek handler. drives then loves...d


texas


off

5 out

flat ball screen for kolek to get into paint. accepts/rejects

...alternate trapping, showing hard, dropping.

loves blur...


def

m2m with chest facing ball

...people and ball movement disjoints

...push can lag getting bsck

1 2 2 3/4...


pers

kolek runs it

...take left away. rotate to take charge. chance exists. when hes in paint creating, sink a bit to force passes backward some blind

jones has improved

ighodaro ..


Provy


Off

5 out with 13 and joplin ducking mid post early drag for kolek

kolek pushing early off

pistol for kam

...fight over it. hoyas likely switch

1 4 flat screen...

Def

token pressure

m2m gap chest facing except the ky kid whose guarded more focused

guards will dig...


Pers

Joplin 3s, drives, scores inside domers

loves kolek pass to replace action

13 posts, reposts, faces, pushes

...ish & styles/drew...

