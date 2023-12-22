What They Do: Marquette '23
Marquette awaits Georgetown tonight, each school's second BIG EAST contest, both institutions looking for a league win. Georgetown is 7-5 overall in 2023-2, Marquette stands 9-3, the former ninth in conference standings, latter being eighth.
What can Ed Cooley, his team, and the Hoyas faithful expect from Marquette, coached by Shaka Smart?
Below is a look at several games. The findings are excerpted. For the full session, get over to Premium Court!
MARQUETTE
wisc
off
pistol with jones
5 o no 13 (guild)
kolek pistol handoff right side
...throw different looks...trap, hedge, switch, drop.
5 o with 13 too tho he does dive
...attack guld off post
...attack glass.
def
m2m. chests facikg ball
looks like 1 2 2. more to speed up a122 trap at halfcourt. 2nd man peels back
...attack the pressure
...spread the man
...iso epps on kilek make him defend
...attack glass. not good tebounding
pers
Kam has gotten stronger and shoots better. Ccan bring ball up
Kolek handler. drives then loves...d
texas
off
5 out
flat ball screen for kolek to get into paint. accepts/rejects
...alternate trapping, showing hard, dropping.
loves blur...
def
m2m with chest facing ball
...people and ball movement disjoints
...push can lag getting bsck
1 2 2 3/4...
pers
kolek runs it
...take left away. rotate to take charge. chance exists. when hes in paint creating, sink a bit to force passes backward some blind
jones has improved
ighodaro ..
Provy
Off
5 out with 13 and joplin ducking mid post early drag for kolek
kolek pushing early off
pistol for kam
...fight over it. hoyas likely switch
1 4 flat screen...
Def
token pressure
m2m gap chest facing except the ky kid whose guarded more focused
guards will dig...
Pers
Joplin 3s, drives, scores inside domers
loves kolek pass to replace action
13 posts, reposts, faces, pushes
...ish & styles/drew...