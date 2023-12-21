On the last leg of a three game road trip, one producing a win and defeat, Georgetown tackles nationally ranked Marquette in Milwaukee, tomorrow night. The contest is each team's second BIG EAST conflict, with both losing their 2023-24, inaugural league contests.

When it comes to team statistics:

The fact is Marquette, coached by Shaka Smart, paces all BIG EAST squads with 8.5 steals each time out, compared with Georgetown's 6.33 spg, good for seventh in the league. The importance? Defense is the primary driver of Marquette's offense, as Smart loves to get stops and turn them into easy baskets. It's foundational to what the Eagles do. More on that in a subsequent content piece.



In terms of Marquette scorers, a pair of guys make the BIG EAST's top 20 scorer listing, with senior point guard Tyler Kolek's 15.5 ppg, landing him 12th in conference. Kam Jones, a junior guard follows closely at 15.42/14th.



Ironically Kolek shares the BIG EAST's 12th, high scoring slot with Hoya Dontrez Styles, a junior forward. Tops and rounding out Georgetown's league recognized scorers is sophomore guard Jayden Epps (18.2 ppg/2nd).

On the boards, junior center/forward Supreme Cook paces HC Ed Cooley's Hoyas and is second league-wide via 8.5 caroms each game. Joining him in BIG EAST top 20 acknowledgment is Styles at 6.33 rpg.



The Eagles see Oso Ighodaro, a senior forward/center, join Styles at 15th among conference rebounders.



Kolek, a prolific passer, charts 5.83 assists per game, landing him second in the BIG EAST. G'Town's Epps, who returned to Georgetown's roster this week vs. Butler after missing two previous games, dishes 4.2 apg, work that slots him 10th in the BIG EAST.



