The Cooley connection has paid immediate dividends for Georgetown, as Worcester Academy's Kayvaun Mulready recently flipped his commitment from Providence to Georgetown, with his relationship with Ed Cooley being the primary factor.

Mulready is a dogged defender and a bigger built guard at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He's got the strength, burst, and dogged physical defense that aligns with the Big East.

Playing at Worcester Academy alongside Duke-commit TJ Power and Marquette-commit Tre Norman, Mulready was a high octane guard with a knack for instigating turnovers and quickly converting them into transition leak-out buckets. He's also an effective rebounding guard, operating at both backcourt positions and compiling a handful of double doubles this past season.

While Mulready isn't a knockdown shooter by trade, he's able to hit opportunistic 3-pointers and also transition 3-pointers. He brings a wide ranging offensive game but really sparks a team with his confrontational defense and imposing size.

Mulready displayed an ability to guard the 1-4 this past season at Worcester, being formidable in the passing lanes, He can guard on/off ball also.

While he's most formidable in the passing lanes, he's able to guard on the ball and off the ball. While the roster upheaval at Georgetown is still in process, Mulready has the positional, size and ready made intangibles to be an instant impact guy at Georgetown.

Discuss it on Premium Court!









