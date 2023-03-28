On a day when new Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley and staff reeled in one former Providence commit - Cooley and group left PC after 12 years, signing with Big East competitor Georgetown last week - another was also nabbed.

This time it's KayVaun Mulready.

Mulready, a 6'4", nearly 200 pound point guard is a four star, Class of 2024 performer from Worchester Academy. (MA) Rivals.com has also assessed him the 102nd nationally. in '24.

Before committing to Providence in early January, this year, the likes of Maryland, Xavier, UConn, Marquette, Washington, Boston College and many more offered Mulready scholarships.

