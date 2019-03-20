March 20, 2019 - Today, Georgetown hosts Harvard during National Invitation Tournament first round play. The above link has information on the game, an opportunity for head coach Pat Ewing’s guys to extend their 2018-19 season.

But what about their opponent, the Crimson?

As previously reported, Tommy Amaker’s team is paced in scoring by junior guard Bryce Aiken, who in 16 games averaged 22.7 points per game. His game total didn’t qualify for Ivy League statistic inclusion, but that kind of production is prodigious nonetheless.

In terms of rebounding, junior Chris Lewis logs five boards a game, putting him 14th in the league.

From a unit perspective, Harvard manages 71.5 ppg on 45.7% overall shooting and 36.8% from beyond the arc. That’s eighth, second and second among Ivy League teams.

How does Harvard do things on the court?

Laidbackcoach, one of HoyaReport.com’s most valued members, shared his take on Harvard recently.



