HoyaReport.com

March 18, 2019 - After four seasons, soon-to-graduate Jessie Govan has never experienced national level postseason play with Georgetown, something he’s previously lamented. The same applies to fellow senior forward Kaleb Johnson. Classmates Trey Mourning and Greg Malinowski have tasted after-season win or go home action, the latter in National Invitation Tournament competition with his former school William and Mary, the former via NCAA Tournament play as a Hoyas during the 2014-15 season. Mourning was seen only in six games that entire campaign.

That’s scant Blue and Grey experience in competing after the BIG EAST Tournament concludes, as nobody else on the team can claim it. After falling to Seton Hall in rather embarrassing fashion last week, thereby being eliminated from NCAA Tournament consideration, there was a possibility Govan et al would not continue their season as a unit. No Big Dance invite was received.

Enter the NIT; Sunday night, Georgetown and it’s coach, Pat Ewing, received word they are in this season’s confab.

Specifics of Georgetown's first game follow:

What: #6 Harvard at #3 Georgetown, National Invitation Tournament

Where: McDonough Arena, G’Town, WDC, 3.20.19, 7p

Broadcast: ESPN2 (TV), Team 980 (Radio)

For the season, Govan, an All-BIG EAST first team senior paced G’Town in points (17.3 ppg/6th in conference) and rebounds (7.6 rpg/5th), followed by a pair of freshmen in James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc, who contribute 13.3 ppg/6th and 7.3 rpg/6th, respectively.

Assist-wise, the Hoyas got a team and BIG EAST Conference tops from James Akinjo with 5.28 apg. A first year guy from Oakland, California, Akinjo, along with Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s LeBlanc and guard Mac McClung, who hails from Gate City Virginia, form the Hoyas’ talented trio of rookies. All three were tabbed to the All-BIG EAST Freshman team.

Harvard gets 22.6 ppg from junior guard Bryce Aiken. A first team All-Ivy selection, his 2.9 assists per game also lead the Crimson.

Junior Chris Lewis, a forward is tops on the team in rebounding pulling down five each time out.

