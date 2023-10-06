What is Ewing Up To?
After going 75-109 over six years (2017-23) being Georgetown's head coach, Patrick Ewing was shown the door this spring. Setting a BIG EAST contest futility record over the last two seasons - 2-39 in BIG EAST play - managing just 13 wins overall to 50 losses during this span has a deleterious impact on job security.
So Ewing was understandably let go. Sources have indicated he's told folks full compensated by the school has been received. His deal was largely guaranteed.
Such an ending for the program's cornerstone player, one who went on to NBA stardom and eventual Basketball Hall of Fame inclusion, is saddening.
Fans can be excited again for Ewing on benches, personally, as he's returning to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets with a consultant job title.
HoopRumors.com's recent report:
"Patrick Ewing, an assistant coach in Charlotte from 2013-17, has rejoined the Hornets as a coaching consultant, per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer...The former star center was out of the NBA for the last several seasons as he coached at Georgetown, but the Hoyas parted ways with him earlier this year."
This is the same Charlotte franchise he worked for from 2013 to his 2017 G'Town return. While there, Ewing was not only an assistant coach, but served as interim head coach, leading the team in a game ironically versus New York's Knicks. where he fashioned his hall of fame pro career.
