After going 75-109 over six years (2017-23) being Georgetown's head coach, Patrick Ewing was shown the door this spring. Setting a BIG EAST contest futility record over the last two seasons - 2-39 in BIG EAST play - managing just 13 wins overall to 50 losses during this span has a deleterious impact on job security.



So Ewing was understandably let go. Sources have indicated he's told folks full compensated by the school has been received. His deal was largely guaranteed.



Such an ending for the program's cornerstone player, one who went on to NBA stardom and eventual Basketball Hall of Fame inclusion, is saddening.



Fans can be excited again for Ewing on benches, personally, as he's returning to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets with a consultant job title.



