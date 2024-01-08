Before yesterday's UConn at Georgetown WBB battle, the Hoyas were 2-1 over the last three games, all BIG EAST battles, and 9-2 overall. After falling to the Huskies 83-55 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena - a rare off campus tilt - UConn remained atop the conference, while G'Town lands sixth.



The Hoyas stand 12-3 overall, their BIG EAST record sitting 2-2. UConn's Huskies are tops among conference teams at 4-0, their overall record equaling G'Town's while boasting a 14th ranking, nationally. .



What are two game points that propelled UConn from a first quarter, seven point deficit to a high mark 36 point lead with 2:51 in regulation? Transition defense and off ball guarding.



The first is self explanatory, exposed well by stats - a 20-4 fastbreak point, Husky advantage. Routinely UConn raced down court after Hoya misses, only for defenders to not stop ball, fail to protect the point.



Off ball guarding references shooters wide open, receiving skip passes and nailing them. Shooting marks of 51.5% overall, 33.3% on three pointers revealing reality, in this case.

