Second Lethal Shooter All Star Game is This Week

Last year the Lethal Shooter All Star Game was a welcome addition to DMV Hoops fare. Both boys and girls competed before a packed house of observers. Additionally, attendees were blessed with a talk by Lonise Bias, mother of former Maryland Terp and NBA first round pick Len Bias, who lost his life in 1986. Lonise also buried her younger son Jay, after street violence killed him. Well, the Lethal Shooter All Star Game, now in its second iteration, is slated for this week! Details: What: 2nd Annual Lethal Shooter All Star Game When: 4.3.25, Girls 6p; Boys 730p EST Where: Bishop McNamara, MD Cost: $10 per person



Never comparing our game to others, but we feel like we do things for the right reason and keep the emphasis on the kids. Brian Inge on the Lethal Shooter All Star ethos.

Below are expected rosters of both games. What's Biran Inge, Lethal Shooter All Star game director, expecting in year two? "In the second year of our all star game, we are looking to continue our goals of shinning a light on the talented kids in the DMV and surrounding areas", shared Inge, a renowned event operator and trainer in his own right. "Last year's game was a sold out show with a great ending. Hopefully this year we can top that and provide a platform for our players to showcase their talents". Per Inge, he and the Lethal Shooter staff are intimately aware of "80%" of the participants, thereby producing confidence the event will be memorable. This understanding was gleaned though the Lethal Shooter Summer Showcase and individual high school seasons. Guess who really piques his focus? Not the boys, as "I really am interested in seeing the ladies participate, as they often play a more refreshing style of play compared to the boys", indicated Inge. Be sure to circle back for coverage!

Rosters

